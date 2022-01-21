LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: 'Pails of Sunshine'

'Pails of Sunshine'

We hear about so many of the bad things that are happening in our communities. When will we start to focus on the things that promote and encourage someone to get back up and get in the game?

There is an organization that is making an attempt to do some good. Have you heard them? It is called, "Pails of Sunshine." They are currently advertising memorial hearts for $5. The teacher is trying to cover the walls of her classroom.

She lost her mother, father and two uncles within a year's time. She wanted to do some good to present the first responders and educators with buckets of inspiration. She has successfully distributed over 150 Pails of Sunshine in Orangeburg, Lexington and Richland counties with the help of her family and friends.

These are the kinds of things that we need to hear about during these difficult times. How do I know this lady? She is me. Please let the world know that there are those out there who still care about their well-being.

Deon Branch, North

No wonder NYC a mess

New York City lawmakers in December enacted a law allowing over 800,000 non-U.S.-citizen residents in the city to vote in city elections.

Based on recent estimates, that will be 550,000 new Democratic voters and 250,000 Republican voters. I wonder with a Republican mayor and city council would this have ever happened.

What a joke! No wonder the city is such a mess.

Herb Buecher, Orangeburg

Time for new DNR board

The following are the names of seven important people in this state, but chances are, most of you do not have any idea who they are: Norman F. Pulliam, Michael E. Hutchins, Dr. Mark F. Hartley, Jake Rasor Jr., James Carlisle Oxner III, Duane Swygert and Jerry Allen Lee.

These men are the board of directors of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. They are all white and most at least 50 years old. There are no women on the board, nor people of color.

They are all appointed by the legislature. The terms of the five expire July 1.

Now is a good time to place directors on the board who are more representative of the demographic makeup of South Carolina.

Since small-game hunting in the state is worse than it has ever been in my almost 74 years, I think changes must be made now. Quail, dove and other game are below huntable levels.

My guess is that the board members have managed areas where they can hunt, and they cannot relate to people that cannot afford to hunt these special places.

The situation needs to change. Get in touch with your legislators.

Gary H. Knight, Holly Hill

