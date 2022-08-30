LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: NCAA plays both sides of coin

NCAA plays both sides of coin

We as Americans love our football on those crispy fall afternoons with bands playing and colorful uniforms. Great family day fun. So what’s the problem?

The NCAA is supposed to be about amateur sports. Most scholarships in athletics are granted to the chosen few and part scholarships are granted to some as they participate in some on-campus work. Walk-ons round out the flow.

Back in my day, it was a four-year program with freshman ball first -- before varsity. The obvious here is there is big money from TV and radio with advertising for the latest equipment for all players. The alumni have their place in the sun as well, and let us not forget corporations.

How do we define amateur sports? They should be a preamble for one’s growth and wisdom while learning skills for their future lives, plus the NFL if they are the chosen of the elite. This may be a pipe dream on my part. Here are some of my proposals to help clean up college athletics:

1. Every school will be able to choose only two players. If these players wish to sign with said school, there should be a time limit for the signing. Perhaps two weeks by both parents, guardians and athlete. Once a player signs this contract, it is binding to play for the school.

If an athlete is hurt and unable to play, all medical will be paid for and the scholarship will still be in effect for the full term. If the athlete withdraws from said school and wants to play for any other school, it must be within the four years he signed for. This in itself helps to keep the amateur status intact.

2. No more fifth and sixth-year grad students playing at the varsity level. These grad students could become paid coaches or volunteer coaches.

3. School presidents and boards must come on board to keep amateur sports alive and well. There will be flak from alumni and even corporate sponsors, but then how do we keep amateur sports in proper perspective?

4. No more athletes endorsing products for pay until they graduate or leave. Coaches will still be paid through makers of athletic wear, TV and radio, and some alumni chipping in.

This program should be about basic education first. Maybe I’m just a dreamer. But I try.

Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg

Prayer, direction from God ...

Dr. Alveda C. King’s article in the Aug. 17 showed exactly what our citizens must do to preserve our nation. Pray, get direction from God and then work.

I suggest the prayer below from “The Book of Common Prayer” to be said often with heartfelt thoughts of love. In the words of Dr. King: “Miracles come when we stop and pray.”

“Almighty God, bless the leaders of our land, that we may be a people at peace among ourselves and a blessing to other nations of earth.

"To the President and members of the Cabinet, to Governors of States, Mayors of Cities, and to all in administrative authority, grant wisdom and grace in the exercise of their duties.

"To Senators and Representatives, and those who make our laws in States, Cities, and Towns, give courage, wisdom, and foresight to provide for the needs of all our people, and to fulfill our obligations in the community of nations.

"To Judges and officers of our Courts give understanding and integrity, that human rights may be safeguarded and justice served.

"And finally, teach our people to rely on your strength and to accept their responsibilities to their fellow citizens, that they may elect trustworthy leaders and make wise decisions for the well-being of our society; that we may serve You faithfully in our generations and honor Your holy Name. Amen”.

M.W. Best, Orangeburg