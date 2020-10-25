LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Imposing religion on others

The concern many of us have regarding Amy Coney Barrett’s suitability for a seat on the Supreme Court arises not from her religion, but from her apparent willingness, even eagerness, to impose her personal religious beliefs (which appear to be quite extreme) on the U.S. population at large. While Barrett has been evasive regarding her position on Roe vs. Wade, she appears to support returning to the individual states the ability to enact legislation prohibiting abortion, and possibly allowing prosecution of women who have abortions, medical providers who perform abortions and even those who help women travel to other states or countries where abortion is legal. What might her views be on the teaching of evolution? On access to birth control?