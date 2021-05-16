LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Eugene Robinson is a racist, reader says

The problem that troubles me is the amount of hypocrisy in the churches that denounce homosexual relationships but turn a blind eye toward nonscriptual heterosexual relationships. For instance, divorce is allowed in the Old Testament Pentateuch but condemned in the Old Testament book of Malachi. In the New Testament, divorce is prohibited by Jesus Christ except for unfaithfulness by the offending spouse, and by St. Paul for desertion.

Yet even conservative denominations sometimes do not take the clear teaching on the subject seriously, even among the clergy, giving in to their desires and the wishes of their parishioners. Over the years, I've seen the negative consequences of liberalized teaching on divorce among fellow church members and truly sad effect on their children.

And what about viewing sexually explicit material? When is the last time you've heard a clergyman denounce that? Surely they know of the harm pornography has done throughout our society. Jesus did say that evil thoughts produced by evil mental images defile a person.