LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Epitome of white supremacy

Epitome of white supremacy

The American people have spoken, and we must move on. President Donald Trump has set forth a firestorm in this country that brings back images of the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s. White supremacists and other subversive groups are having a field day because our president has given them the green light to do what they want to do to Black and brown people in this country.

One thing these haters don't understand is that God is watching and he's not pleased. It doesn't matter that there are white evangelicals who say that Trump has been called by God. I agree he's been called by a god, just not the Almighty God.

Romans 15:1, 2: "We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Let every one of us please his neighbor for his good to edification."

I think of my ancestors brought over here against their will and bearing the burdens of the weak for over 200 years. They suffered unimaginable atrocities at the hands of the weak. They stood so that we can stand today. I think of my mother, grandmother, aunts and uncles who also stood and bore the infirmities of the weak. We have been bearing the infirmities of the weak for hundreds of years and still we stand.