LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Epitome of white supremacy

Epitome of white supremacy
The American people have spoken, and we must move on. President Donald Trump has set forth a firestorm in this country that brings back images of the Civil Rights Movement of the '60s. White supremacists and other subversive groups are having a field day because our president has given them the green light to do what they want to do to Black and brown people in this country.
One thing these haters don't understand is that God is watching and he's not pleased. It doesn't matter that there are white evangelicals who say that Trump has been called by God. I agree he's been called by a god, just not the Almighty God.
Romans 15:1, 2: "We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves. Let every one of us please his neighbor for his good to edification."
I think of my ancestors brought over here against their will and bearing the burdens of the weak for over 200 years. They suffered unimaginable atrocities at the hands of the weak. They stood so that we can stand today. I think of my mother, grandmother, aunts and uncles who also stood and bore the infirmities of the weak. We have been bearing the infirmities of the weak for hundreds of years and still we stand.
As I listened to Pastor Dale Bronner a few days ago, he said, "Hate is not the opposite of love, it's fear." And I agree because fear drives racism, sexism and all of the ills that bring a nation to its own destruction.
People criticize the Black Lives Matter movement, but had it not materialized, I don't believe that President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris would have been elected. We know that we are the strong one, because no one else could have stood and endured what we endured in this country.
President Trump stands as the epitome of white supremacy and he has the weak following him.
Ida Damon, Holly Hill
Flash Mob won't be source of change
When our rock star Lindsey Graham throws up his arms, what the heck are the rest of us to do? I picture him in a nice leather chair with his feet up and a glass of something or other and I plan to do the same. Try not to worry.
This country was FOUNDED on revolution but those patriots weren’t laughing and taking selfies. Our governing bodies have been acting like they are on Studio Wrestling for quite some time and some things DO need to change. Hopefully they will -- but it won’t happen by an ego driven Flash (in the pan) Mob.
Cait McNeil, Summerton
'Make America Vaccinated Again'
My name is Sandy Garcia -- RN BSN MBA NHA CJCP Certified Black Belt Lean Six Sigma Certified Change Agent -- and I live in Bamberg. As a nurse who flies throughout the country to review hospitals with compliance to regulatory bodies and on COVID units daily, I have contacted our health department in the state for the last three weeks to ensure a vaccination.