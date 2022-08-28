LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Clyburn's blind spot

Clyburn's blind spot

I recently finished reading the autobiography of Rep. James Clyburn. I was surprised to read that even though growing up in the segregated South, he had many advantages other children, Black or white, didn’t have.

He had two responsible parents: His father was a carpenter and minister, his mother was a business woman and civil rights worker. He was involved with a number of school activities and even attended private school during his senior year in high school.

In a recent column in the Orangeburg Leader, Roger Rollins writes that “80% of every juvenile court sentence in 2021 involved a young person who lives in a broken home, without two married parents.”

In reading Mr. Clyburn’s book, I was struck by the fact that he often brought up problems African Americans face because of white racism, but rarely, if ever, wrote anything about the problems caused by family instability.

He may have a blind spot in that regard because he was brought up in such a stable environment. I don’t know, but one thing is for sure, over the course of his political career he has done little to address a serious problem that affects many white and Black children.

Gary H. Knight, Holly Hill

Energy and cars we want

The rise in fuel costs is an orchestration of a progressive agenda launched by Nancy Pelosi's Congress in 2007. It started with a veto-proof supermajority law mandating new “efficiency” standards in appliances that has destroyed their reliability, bans on light bulbs and raising taxes on the auto industry through raising Corporate Average Fuel Economy standard from 27.5 MPG on cars only to 35 MPG on cars and trucks, penalizing automakers for failing to produce enough vehicles of their want.

During the Obama era, the administration seized automakers opposed to a 54.5 MPG CAFE they eventually imposed. The Trump administration rolled it back to 36 MPG, but with Obama officials back in control, the standard has been raised to 4L/100Km (about 65 MPG), with manufacturers mandated to produce more than half their production in electric vehicles.

Thus, we have seen drastic cost hikes in vehicles as direct injection, small-displacement engines with turbochargers, interference engines, stop-start (and their batteries), displacement on demand, heavier transmissions (low power band), fake trucks and SUVs that are sedans, and exotic metals have been forced on vehicles to make them worse.

In response to the Green New Deal and its deliberate reduction of oil production, the current administration weakened gasoline by cutting the volume of gasoline in “a gallon,” originally from 128 ounces to 115.2 ounces, now to 108.8 ounces of gasoline in a gallon, with now 19.2 ounces of alcohol, which is designed to wean out older vehicles and lawn and garden equipment, forcing inefficient electric lawn equipment.

It is time we repeal CAFE and 1978 National Energy Act taxes on vehicles, and return to oil production such as Keystone XL and new oil rigs that made us energy independent under Trump, and allow automakers to produce vehicles that are wanted, not chosen by bean counters to follow a green agenda.

Hou-Yin Chang, Orangeburg

DUI offenders in prison?

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections website, the latest information provided on the cost spent for an inmate was from 2018 and was $21,756 yearly. The average cost for an ignition-interlock device is just over 1,000 a year.

A quick Google search of “South Carolina Prisons Overcrowding” wields a ton of articles about our prison issues that stem from this overcrowding. Inhumane conditions, lack of food, medications not administered, counts not being completed but marked off as so, riots, and inmate deaths to name a few.

I would never propose to have all the answers to fix this problem, but just question why our felony DUI offenders are treated harsher in our state than in most states nationwide. These inmates are serving an 85% sentence while others are serving 65%. They get no work credits and have no chance of parole. These men and women were negligent, but not intentionally harmful.

Changing these laws and these sentences could return a lot of contributing members back to society. Other things, such as the IID, could be utilized to allow these offenders to continue to work and support their families and help with overcrowding while still monitoring them. Reform is needed.

Brandy Ackiss, Lexington