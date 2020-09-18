LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Clean up the community

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Clean up the community

This is a response to Gene Zaleski's article "Council targets weed."

To attract smart and lasting business to any community, it must look appealing with a fresh "coat of paint." Owners of properties who do not reside in our state or those living out of town can still be reached by registered mail, signed for and dated. Orangeburg City Councilman Bernard Haire's concerns about a seven-day grace period and unpredictability of mail service are unfounded.

Please consider a 30-day notice, which should be more than enough time to comply. The only exception could be an illness, certified by family doctor on a letterhead, which should not pose a major problem.

This is about responsibility to the community and its people, and the dignity that all deserve.

If taxes on property have not been paid in a two-year period, ownership of said property should belong to the city. The property can be sold or developed.

Free lunches should not exist.

An extension or hearing should be arranged for its completion.

I take exception to Mr. Haire's shortsighted view as a citizen.