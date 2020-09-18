LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Clean up the community

Clean up the community
This is a response to Gene Zaleski's article "Council targets weed."
To attract smart and lasting business to any community, it must look appealing with a fresh "coat of paint." Owners of properties who do not reside in our state or those living out of town can still be reached by registered mail, signed for and dated. Orangeburg City Councilman Bernard Haire's concerns about a seven-day grace period and unpredictability of mail service are unfounded.
Please consider a 30-day notice, which should be more than enough time to comply. The only exception could be an illness, certified by family doctor on a letterhead, which should not pose a major problem.
This is about responsibility to the community and its people, and the dignity that all deserve.
If taxes on property have not been paid in a two-year period, ownership of said property should belong to the city. The property can be sold or developed.
Free lunches should not exist.
An extension or hearing should be arranged for its completion.
I take exception to Mr. Haire's shortsighted view as a citizen.
Orangeburg has a series of junkyards with rusty old cars and used tires. These cars do provide parts for some vehicles in need. So why can't these old shells be crushed and sold off to steel companies in the U.S. only. It's not like World War II when several countries bombed our troops with our own steel. Used tires can be recycled.
Let's clean up our community in its entirety and not a pat on the back and see you later. Pride can go a long way and it's catching. Just like Ivory soap -- 99.9% pure and it floats.
Geoffrey R. Fine, Orangeburg
Failure to enforce laws
I am not sure why such a thing called Orangeburg County Litter Control even exists, but I suspect it is another example of a useless government office whose only real function is to fill a political niche and provide incompetents with a paycheck. Legalized theft (i.e. taxation foots the bill).
Title 16 Chapter 11 of our South Carolina Code of Laws clearly defines criminal offenses against property such as littering, trespass and malicious injury to a tree or fence, just to name a few. I always thought the sheriff was the chief law enforcement officer in a county but the position of the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is that litter and illegal dumping are "another department" and to "call litter control."
Despite offenses such as the aforementioned being defined in criminal code, they are "civil matters." The subsequent phone call to "Litter Control," if contact is made, results in a conversation of such low cerebral character that one's mental faculties are left dulled as a result.
A more significant issue here is that, because private citizens are left to fend for themselves in defense of their property, there is increased potential for violent conflict and the misapplication of justices. In other words, because the law is not enforced by the appropriate authorities, the private citizen is forced to take the law into their own hands.
David West, Eutawville
Vitamin D as the key
It has been shown that people with high blood concentration of Vitamin D contract COVID-19 less often than the general population. Not only that, but if they do get it, they have a very mild case. So, I suggest that if everybody took Vitamin D, we'd stop the pandemic in its tracks. We might not even need a vaccine.
Frank Burnham, Orangeburg
