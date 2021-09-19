LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Christians in deed, truth

Christians in deed, truth

In August, the towns of Cruso and Canton, North Carolina, were hit with a very large flash flood coming down the Pigeon River. We had a summer home in Cruso for seven years on the banks of the East Fork Pigeon River before it joined the West Fork Pigeon River outside Canton to form the Pigeon.

When we lived in Cruso, we attended the Central-Haywood Church of Christ in Clyde, North Carolina. After this disaster, the Church of Christ Disaster group came to Clyde, setting up in downtown Canton and at the Clyde Church of Christ building. One of the elders of the Clyde congregations reached out to several other churches in the area to join forces to help those in need. The response from other churches was overwhelming as members signed up to come to the Church of Christ building to help out.

It is my hope and prayer that a tragedy never happens in Orangeburg or our area, but I would hope that all Christians in Orangeburg would respond as brothers and sisters in Christ and that we would all work together to help those in need.