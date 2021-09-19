LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Christians in deed, truth

Christians in deed, truth
In August, the towns of Cruso and Canton, North Carolina, were hit with a very large flash flood coming down the Pigeon River. We had a summer home in Cruso for seven years on the banks of the East Fork Pigeon River before it joined the West Fork Pigeon River outside Canton to form the Pigeon.
When we lived in Cruso, we attended the Central-Haywood Church of Christ in Clyde, North Carolina. After this disaster, the Church of Christ Disaster group came to Clyde, setting up in downtown Canton and at the Clyde Church of Christ building. One of the elders of the Clyde congregations reached out to several other churches in the area to join forces to help those in need. The response from other churches was overwhelming as members signed up to come to the Church of Christ building to help out.
It is my hope and prayer that a tragedy never happens in Orangeburg or our area, but I would hope that all Christians in Orangeburg would respond as brothers and sisters in Christ and that we would all work together to help those in need.
“Christianity.com" has an article about George Whitfield, who was a minister back in the Reformation period. One time he was preaching outside Philadelphia and he said in his sermon, “‘Father Abraham, who have you in heaven?’ He shouted, ‘Any Episcopalians?’ ‘No!’ The people roared. ‘Any Presbyterians?’ Whitfield danced around the stage as he spoke, jabbing at the air with his hands. ‘No!’ ‘Any Independents or Seceders. New Sides or Old Sides, any Methodists?’ No! No! No! The crowd shouted in reply. He called out, ‘Whom have you there, then, Father Abraham? We don’t know those names here! All who are here are Christians — believers in Christ, men who have overcome by the blood of the Lamb and the Word of His testimony ... God help me, God help us all, to forget having names and to become Christians in deed and in truth.’”
Dave Hill, Orangeburg
In search of father
There is a quote that reads "Family is like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions yet our roots remain as one." My roots were damaged when my father left and my mother passed away.
My family tree started in the south; my mother was from Georgia and my father was from Orangeburg. I was born in New York City in the 1970s. It is unclear how my parents met but about eight years after my mother moved to New York, I arrived and six months after that, my father left. My mother had been sickly for most of her life and in 1982, she passed. My life continued without the roots of a mother and a father but I have always tried in vain to locate my father’s family.
This letter is a request for information to assist me with locating my father and his family who are based out of Orangeburg. My father is African American and was born in the 1940s. It is my hope that someone reading this will remember a story or family tale that resembles some of what I have shared. If this is true for you, please email me at mhaynes099@gmail.com.
Monica Haynes Bowens, Raeford, N.C.