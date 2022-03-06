LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Black and justice

Black and justice

In the 1960s and late '70s, laws were passed to end discrimination against all people. For example, in 1965 President Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. Years later, we are still fighting the same fight. Fighting to keep the rights and privileges that our grandfathers and grandmothers fought for.

Presently, news reports and social media events depict incidents of police discrimination occurring both inside and outside the police department. This category of police abuse includes racial profiling, improper searches and seizures, false arrests, police brutality, etc.

As a young Black male living in America, I fear for my life. I am only 15 years old. I hear of incidents of young men the same age as I am dying at the hands of police officers. Michael Brown, Tamir Rice and countless others died because a police officer was reacting out of fear and suspicion instead of bravery.

The purpose of writing this is to express my thoughts about the young lives lost due to fear, lies and injustice. I pray my words will bring change and reform to this country.

As an American citizen, I have rights and privileges.

Carrying a badge doesn't give the officer the right to disrespect or abuse an individual.

Police should only stop individuals when there is evidence of the individual breaking the law (innocent until proven guilty).

An officer doesn't have the right to vandalize one's personal property, mind or body. An officer should always take the time to get a warrant before searching a car or house.

I pray that my personal thoughts and opinion will touch the hearts and minds of the lawmakers and the men and women protecting us. No more lives should be lost because of suspicion and racial profiling.

Allen Ross, Orangeburg

Parks can be for special-needs kids too

I saw in The T&D the other day that the City of Orangeburg was going to improve the playgrounds. Well, the one in the Edisto Gardens needs to be redone because it has tree roots. It is not level at all and not safe for kids.

Also none of these playgrounds are for disabled kids. I think the corner lot across from the tennis court will be a good place for a handicapped playground. There are a lot of special-needs kids that like to go to the parks and playgrounds but can't because of this.

I know because I have special needs also. Some of these kids are in wheelchairs. Think about them.

Margaret Hamilton, Cordova

