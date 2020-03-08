LETTERS TO THE EDIOR

Worst road in the state

I am writing to voice my opinion about our failing highways in the local Orangeburg area. I purchased a home in Neeses about a month ago and travel Highway 4, which is the Neeses Highway, to get to my home.

This road has to be the worst road in the state! The potholes are so severe and deep that you have to dodge them or you will eventually have vehicle damage.

It is almost to the point where I am going to travel an alternate route to and from home. Our state officials need to get on top of these problem roadways ASAP. With the gas tax money, there should be road paving going on somewhere in our county.

Coy Ott, Neeses

Bernie Sanders is not real threat

Bruce Yandle joins a growing list of T&D-supported advocates warning of the dangers of Bernie Sanders and, with him, socialism in America. I would like to think of this as simple ignorance but it really comes across as lying to the American people.