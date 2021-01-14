 Skip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
Trump must face justice

The T&D Opinion on Jan. 12 uses the words "vindictiveness" and "venom" to describe the actions of Democrats to force President Donald Trump from office. What you should have talked about is accountability and treason in terms of this president's actions.

He must be held accountable for his treasonous actions in inciting an insurrection with his words and his lies. It has been proven by the various states' election officials (many of them Republicans and Trump voters), by state and federal justices (many of them appointed by Trump) and by Trump's own hand-picked Justice secretary that this election was fair and that Trump LOST by more than 7 million votes!

This president is delusional and poses a clear and present danger to our country. He must be removed from office immediately and face justice for his crimes against the American people.

Rick Mason, Orangeburg

