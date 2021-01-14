LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Trump must face justice

The T&D Opinion on Jan. 12 uses the words "vindictiveness" and "venom" to describe the actions of Democrats to force President Donald Trump from office. What you should have talked about is accountability and treason in terms of this president's actions.

He must be held accountable for his treasonous actions in inciting an insurrection with his words and his lies. It has been proven by the various states' election officials (many of them Republicans and Trump voters), by state and federal justices (many of them appointed by Trump) and by Trump's own hand-picked Justice secretary that this election was fair and that Trump LOST by more than 7 million votes!