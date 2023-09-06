Farm Bill should support children

I am a proud parent of 6-year-old twins who resides here in Orangeburg. I know that we need to address hunger and malnutrition throughout the United States, and this year’s Farm Bill is a vital part of that.

Set to expire in September 2023, the Farm Bill is legislation that authorizes federal food and agriculture programs in the U.S. and is essential in ensuring the well-being of millions of children in our country. The Farm Bill is an essential part of legislation that authorizes federal food and agriculture programs in the U.S. The Farm Bill provides provisions that ensure the well-being of millions of children in our country.

Nearly 20 million children depend on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. Now more than ever, these benefits are inadequate, leaving families struggling to put food on the table. Rural communities like Orangeburg are significantly impacted.

As a recipient, for a family of four, benefits average $5 per person per day. Residing in an area where pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and food shortages have been hit the hardest, grocery costs have skyrocketed.

This bill must pass not only to ensure that essential anti-hunger programs continue without disruption, but it also needs to be adjusted to reflect the increasing rates of hunger, rising food prices, and the long-lasting impact of the pandemic on food security.

It should preserve and strengthen SNAP by increasing benefit levels, allowing food choices without restrictions, and allow enrollment by telephone. Also, emergency allotments should be available, and no family should have to wait two months to be approved for benefits.

As an advocate with Save the Children Action Network, I urge lawmakers to take swift action in crafting a Farm Bill that addresses today’s challenges and emphasizes child-centric provisions.

As a mother, I understand the impact that adequate and proper nutrition has on educational success. Personally, my children are unable to adequately break down sugar in their bodies. So, having the ability to provide adequate nutritious foods is vital for my children to sustain life. Healthy options are vital for all children, not some children.

Kristi Richardson, Orangeburg