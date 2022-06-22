COMMENTARY: Remembering Mrs. Bey on June 22

My neighbor, a friend to me and so many others, was looking forward to this day – June 22, 2022. It would have been the 90th birthday for Mrs. Sarah Louise Bey, aka Mother Bey.

We had talked about celebrating what would have been a milestone in a beautiful life. There would be a party of course, a newspaper article with a signature new picture, and well-wishes from friends, family and others whose lives intersected with hers.

But sadly, Mrs. Bey passed away on Oct. 3, 2021 and would not reach the coveted milestone of 90. But her time on earth was marked by a life well-lived. She was one of the most generous and engaging persons I have ever met.

Our lives intersected in November 2009, when I moved into The Summit on Mall Terrace Court, a tree-lined street of townhouses near the Prince of Orange Mall. I had no idea I was meeting a woman of faith, a woman with great love and compassion for people, a woman with an uncanny sense of humor, a lady of fashion (she almost always dressed like she was stepping out of a fashion magazine). She was that and more.

However, Mrs. Bey’s greatest gift was her caring spirit. So many people benefited from her wisdom and generosity. I remember attending a home-going service some years ago. One of the speakers who offered reflections on the life of the deceased spoke about greatness -- life-saving inventions, tall spiraling structures, great leadership and more, but in his final comments he said we admire greatness, we embrace it ... but a great person, he said, is someone known for small, unremembered things he/she does for family, friends and community. That depiction was one that fit Mrs. Bey “to a tee.”

Today, I salute my friend and neighbor – Sarah L. Bey. Happy 90th birthday in Heaven. I miss your kindred spirit but I have so many fond memories of you.

And, I am not alone. Also cherishing fond memories of you are the tenants of The Summit, members of Kingdom Life Ministries (your beloved church), your friends from the Orangeburg County Council on Aging, the people who you visited and ministered to at area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, and your family and friends.

Lovingly, Bill “Mr. Bill” Hamilton

Bill Hamilton retired as sports information director at S.C. State after nearly four decades in the post. He is a member of the MEAC Hall of Fame and the recipient of numerous other honors for his service to the university and journalism.

