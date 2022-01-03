COMMENTARY: Letters to the Editor

S.C. will reject Biden

Despite Joe Biden’s commencement address to one of South Carolina’s prominent HBCUs, Black Americans across the Palmetto State are suffering because of his reckless agenda.

As Biden addressed the next generation of SCSU graduates, Black youth unemployment continues to get worse on his watch. Nationwide, the Black youth unemployment rate increased the last three consecutive months of 2021, and in November it was at 21.9% (up 4.5% from last year).

Biden claims America is seeing “record economic growth,” but it’s clear this dishonest rhetoric is just another attempt to distract from surging inflation, the worst jobs report of the year and record-high crime in South Carolina.

Contrary to Biden’s downplaying the current economic crisis, a South Carolina economist said this inflation “will be with us for a while.” Biden’s boasts are as inflated as his economy, and South Carolinians will staunchly reject his and the Democrats’ failed agenda at the polls next year.

Kizzie Smalls, Blythewood

Farming has harmed animals

“As farming became more mechanical, fields became bigger to make way for bigger equipment and center-pivot irrigation systems. Chemical and commercial fertilizers eliminated the need for crop rotations and fallow land, while genetic engineering and equipment advances did away weeds, bugs and waste grain.”

This is a quote from Tall Timbers’ Bobwhite Quail Management Handbook.

Add tree planting in which trees are planted so close together that a person can’t walk between them. Add tree planting in which deep furrows are cut like rows and jagged. Leftover timber protrudes out of these furrows, making it dangerous for man or beast to walk through. Add neglected land that is allowed to grow into a mass of uninhabitable waste acreage.

The result of these things has been very good for farmers with their worldwide markets, but it has been a disaster for small animals and bird life. I recently traveled from Santee to Elloree and on up Highway 176 to the St. Matthews area. Traveling through some of the most prime farming country in the state, I did not see one single dove.

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has set the daily limit on doves at 15. This must be some kind of sick joke. I haven’t seen a flock of 15 doves in about 20 years since I visited relatives near Tampa, Florida.

The farmers’ love of money has truly become a root of evil. They have done possibly irreparable harm to the many animal species that once lived on the land. As they are enjoying a thousand-dollar-a-day quail-hunting trip to south Georgia or shooting doves in Argentina, I hope some pains of conscience come over them about what they have done to the land back home and to their fellow citizens who once enjoyed hunting, but no longer have anything to hunt. However, knowing the mindset of today’s farmers, I don’t expect anything to change, but only get worse.

Gary H. Knight, Holly Hill

Giving, learning, growing

As one year ends and a new one begins, we pause to reflect on how the year has continued to amaze and enrich our lives. According to The Apostle Paul, "The best way to give is with a cheerful heart!" And our AARP chapter must be the happiest of all of our state's chapters.

As president for the past three years due to the COVID pandemic, I am proud to say that our members are generous, thoughtful and interested in learning how they can live better.

We have had so many informative guests who have shared how to be safer in our homes from fire, how to avoid being scammed by phone calls and supporting legislation to reduce the price of medicine, just to name a few.

We have also been encouraged to support our towns only homeless shelter and organizations aiding families in need by donating bags and boxes of toiletries, food, clothing and toys.

But it is the members of AARP Chapter 2455 who benefit the most, because we grow as we give and learn. And thanks to our members we are helping the community to move forward, encouraging our seniors to continue to be an active component in their neighborhoods.

Anyone interested can join AARP Chapter 2455 of Orangeburg by attending any meeting the second Tuesday of every month. Come to the Orangeburg County Council on Aging in the lunch room at 1 p.m. The location is the old DSS building on St. Matthews Rd.

And if you have any questions, please call 803-308-0954.

Delvina M. Wescott is president of AARP Chapter 2455 of Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0