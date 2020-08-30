COMMENTARY: LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

The statue located on the Orangeburg square was placed by the Ladies of Orangeburg County in memory of 1,148 Orangeburg County Confederate soldiers who fought and died in the war. We must, after a careful consideration of all facts, determine the effects this will have on the families of 1,148 U.S. veterans honored by this historical site and statue.

The people of Orangeburg must unite and overcome differences we have as Americans, pledging allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

May God bless all.

Wm. David Zorn Jr., adjutant of Col. Olin M. Dantzler Camp No. 0073 Sons of Confederate Veterans

Show love, wear a mask

This is a quiz:

What is the single most important thing in the world?

Is it the air we breathe?

Is it the food we eat?

Is it the water we must have?

(All of these are necessary for life.)

What cannot be hoarded or it will wither and die?