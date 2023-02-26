Yes to standard time all year

If the daylight-saving time bill passes this year, permanent daylight-saving time will take effect on Nov. 5. Currently, the bill needs to be discussed by U.S. House of Representatives before it can be signed into law by the president.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine’s (AASM) official position cites an “abundance of evidence” showing that the abrupt switch from standard time to DST leads to an “increased risk of adverse cardiovascular events, mood disorders and motor vehicle crashes.” The AASM concludes that the seasonal time change should be eliminated in favor of year-round standard time. I agree and hope you agree also.

Please contact your representatives and ask them to vote against the bill and establish year-round standard time.

Honorable James Clyburn, 274 Cannon House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 202-225-3315.

Honorable Joe Wilson, 1436 Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20515; 202-225-2452.

M.W. Best, Orangeburg

America no longer good, great

America has replaced love of God and country with “love yourself first.” It is no longer great because it is no longer good. America is the land of the damned, or as St. Paul wrote to the Thessalonians: “And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they might believe a lie. That they all might be damned who believeth not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

Gary H. Knight, Holly Hill

Blacks united in voting is key

Journalist Roland Martin's speech at Claflin University correctly assesses the politics today. The vote today is what can bring about change in the status of Black America: the low income, disparate high unemployment.

Blacks voting in a united front is key to changing the legislative agenda, electing representatives including the president and people to Congress of the United States and local representatives. Black votes put President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden over the top, but there was no agenda for the vote and the agenda must be secured for candidates to get the Black vote.

The agenda could include platform commitments on income equity, federal contracting equity for Black businesses, directives and enforcement of prosecutions of police assaulting and killing of unarmed Blacks and citizens.

Porter Bankhead of Washington, D.C. is graduate of South Carolina State University

Equine industry vital in S.C.

In his state-of-the-state speech last month, Henry McMaster said South Carolina needs to protect its natural resources and agricultural heritage while continuing to grow its economy.

The governor is right.

Part of our agricultural heritage in South Carolina has its roots in the equine industry. For over 200 years, horse-related businesses have helped the state grow and to conserve culturally significant land. The equine industry remains an important part of agribusiness to this day. Currently, there are 73,000-plus horses stabled in South Carolina, creating an annual economic impact of $1.9 billion.

Thanks to our equine community, ideal climate and booming economy, horse enthusiasts and businesses want to be here. However, many are forced to locate in neighboring states because of outdated laws in the Palmetto State that make us a less competitive option.

South Carolina must address this if we want to remain competitive in recruiting horse-based businesses.

To protect equine jobs and to preserve our horse culture for future generations, I am asking state lawmakers to support the South Carolina Equine Advancement Act. This legislation would legalize advance-deposit wagering on equine events being held across the U.S., generating new revenue from licensing. This revenue would then be returned to the equine industry through a competitive grant process.

Ned Towell, Camden

Churches fund debauchery

The lewd and obscene performance at the Grammy Awards of two gentlemen, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, was inappropriate for television, but churches funded the shock performance by two European gentlemen who have exchanged the truth for lies as shown in Romans 1:25-29, and fail to research how their congregation funded this shocking performance through church bills.

Both Smith and Petras are signed to various imprints of Universal Music Group. Postmodern church trends have ditched the hymnals and sacred songs of over 500 years in favor of performing the latest hits supplied by Universal Music Group's Worship Together brand and choirs, if they still use them, using karaoke performances of Universal hit songs.

Universal shut down its choral department in 2021 in order to push churches into singing its hits with rock bands, and is the 10-ton gorilla in too many churches today, with Sony (affiliated with Steven Furtick's Elevation Church) their main competitor.

Through royalties paid to Universal Music by churches when performing Worship Together, Capitol Records/CMG, Universal Music Group, Hillsong, or Bethel (the latter two they hold distribution rights) hits in their church, Universal Music collected billions from churches to fund the disgusting music video from Smith and the Grammy performance with Petras.

Churches must ask why they sing Universal hits when tithes sent as royalties fund this obscene performance that advance the agenda of the enemy. Why have churches failed to see Universal hits allow them to fund the debauchery destroying a generation and destroying the church?

Hou-Yin Chang, Orangeburg