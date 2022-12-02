LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Haley does not have half

Someone needs some basic math lessons. The front page story of Nov. 21 reads, "Half of SC GOP voters want Haley to run," and indeed the second paragraph states, "Half of SC Republicans who are registered to vote think former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley should run for president ..."

But according to figures cited by the story itself, "... more S.C. Republican registered voters picked Trump (45%). Thirty-seven percent picked Haley ...," and 18% were others. Thirty-seven percent does not equal half (50%).

The former governor would have a tough time in South Carolina, where massive outside money was brought in to defeat conservative legislators. Establishment Republicans and RINOs are factoring into the question of who S.C. will support.

Incidentally, I contacted the poll conductors asking who their contributors are, as should have the author of the article. We deserve to know.

Jim Wyrosdick, Orangeburg

RRs need to get into 21st century

I am a railroad signal worker for CSX railroad and a proud union member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen. I am one of over 6,000 men and women who build, maintain and inspect the major Class I freight railroads' signal systems that ensure the safe movement of trains and protect the public at highway-rail grade crossings. The work of our craft is critical to the United States' supply chain.

We are currently involved in negotiations with CSX. As a rail worker, I am covered under a National Vacation Agreement put into effect in 1941. Under this agreement, we get one week of vacation after one year, two weeks after two years, three weeks after eight years, four weeks after 18 years, and five weeks after 25 years.

As most readers are aware, we do not have any paid sick days; we are required to use one of the few vacation days we have, which are meant for leisure, to address health, family or personal issues that inevitably arise in our lives.

We have been making a reasonable request for CSX to recognize our essential work and provide a small amount of paid sick leave for us to take care of ourselves or our families during times of sickness or distress. It has been four decades without an improvement, and the railroads need to come into the 21st century.

Douglas Larson, Lexington