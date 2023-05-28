Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Falling for a pipe dream

As one who sat in on the presentation by Mr. Yakubov in a meeting of the Orangeburg County Planning Commission, I can only say that I am reminded of the movie “Field of Dreams." You know, “Build It and They will Come."

Why will they come? Why will rich executives suddenly want to come to Orangeburg? I imagine it would be due to the great schools, the upscale shopping choices, the fine-dining restaurants that abound here.

If Orangeburg County Council (first-reading approval has been given) decides to fall for this pipe dream off Riverbank Drive, I suggest that some safeguards are needed to ensure that Plan B, the grandiose scheme presented by Mr. Yakubov, doesn’t default to Plan A, a collection of cheap apartments.

I suggest that all single-family dwellings would be required to have at least 4,500 square feet of living space and that all “town houses” have at least 3,500 square feet of living space and all residences be owner-occupied by a single family. These requirements should present no problem for the executive types settling here.

Furthermore, I suggest requiring Mr. Yakubov and his partners to complete fencing, the promised club house, other amenities and wetland remediation prior to permitting the first residences.

I have lived within a quarter mile of Caw Caw Farms for 46 years in one of those “old” houses and have no desire to see the neighborhood degraded.

Gary Heidebrecht, Orangeburg

'Flip-Flop Drive for Liberia'

First and foremost, the people of Liberia, Bong and Grand Cape Mount counties would like to thank the students of the Charleston School District and Dr. Mae Helen Frazier for sponsoring a “Flip-Flop Drive for Liberia."

Many thanks for your contribution toward the transportation of goods to some needy children and adults in Gbarnga, Bong and Grand Cape Mount Counties, Liberia, West Africa.

We are also appreciative to Orangeburg County Councilwoman Deloris Frazier for delivering 20 military duffle bags of 800 pails of flip-flops (slippers, etc.) As you may be aware, many of our people in the rural areas, especially the villagers can’t easily afford flip-flops (slippers) to wear. With the contribution of the flip-flops, some of them will have something on their feet.

We also extended the distribution to a prison compound and some of the prisoners did receive flip-flops.

May God bless the work of your hands.

Augustine Nye, program coordinator for FORCE,

Foundation for Recreation and Children Education

Disrespect from railroad

To: City manager, county manager and the State of South Carolina.

Regarding: The disrespect to our communities by the Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Both the city and county attorneys should get involved in solving this problem.

1. A letter should be sent to the CEO and Norfolk Southern's board of directors regarding the cleanup issue of all discarded railroad ties, rails and assorted metal parts that are no longer in use.

2. Chemicals from these items get into our groundwater and can cause health issues. Fluorocarbons, iron ore residue the same.

3. The fence should be repaired and extend from Boulevard Street from McDonald's to the end of Boulevard opposite Claflin and South Carolina State universities.

4. The fence should be signed, marking it as railroad property, keep out and dangerous.

5. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency should be contacted as this is in their domain.

6. The city manager has contacted Norfolk Southern, my understanding, at least twice to no avail.

7. We should put the railroad on notice that we will clean up this mess and bill Norfolk Southern for their lack of concern.

8. I do trust that The Times and Democrat newspaper will take photos and even do a story regarding the above matter.

In all fairness to the railroad, they did pick up a lot of these broken-up materials, but they never completed the job.

Geoffrey Fine, Orangeburg