You can take action vs. virus

Whether you buy into the political back-and-forth surrounding the Coronavirus, it’s safe to say Americans should not be panicking. Actions are being taken to keep the virus known as COVID-19 from becoming a major problem in this country.
While its spread beyond present numbers seems inevitable, there are also efforts underway to ensure the virus does not prove fatal for large numbers of people.
South Carolina to date has not had a reported case of infection with COVID-19, but Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders are not waiting for that to happen.
On Monday, McMaster led a meeting of the S.C. Public Health Emergency Plan Committee to discuss the state’s preparedness for COVID-2019.
The committee consists of “representatives of all state agencies relevant to public health emergency preparedness, and, in addition, a licensed physician from the private sector specializing in infectious diseases, a hospital infection control practitioner, a medical examiner, a coroner from an urban county or the coroner's designee, a member of the judiciary, and other members as may be considered appropriate.”
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has taken the following steps to protect the health of the public:
• Developed tools for the investigation of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 cases and provided training to epidemiology staff across the state to investigate and report cases.
• Communicated information to hospital laboratories, infection preventionists and physicians to keep them informed about how to identify and report possible cases to DHEC.
• Communicated information regarding the virus and prevention resources to hospitals, businesses, schools and state agencies across the state.
• Developed a webpage to provide information and other resources about COVID-19 for the public. https://www.scdhec.gov/health/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19
• Held an informational briefing for legislators and reporters on COVID-19 preparations and activities in South Carolina on Jan. 29.
• Held a teleconference for hospital public information officers on Jan. 31.
• Provided an update for hospital executives at the South Carolina Hospital Association annual meeting on Feb. 5.
• Briefed the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control on COVID-19 preparations and activities in South Carolina on Feb. 13.
• Held a teleconference for South Carolina university and college PIOs on Feb. 14.
While national and state leaders are at work against COVID-19, the question for many is what can individuals do to protect themselves.
The World Health Organization advises:
Stay aware of the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak.
Wash your hands frequently using an alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.
Social distancing. Maintain at least 3 feet of distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Once contaminated, hands can transfer the virus to your eyes, nose or mouth. From there, the virus can enter your body and can make you sick.
Practice respiratory hygiene. Make sure you, and the people around you, follow good respiratory hygiene. This means covering your mouth and nose with your bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Then dispose of the used tissue immediately.
Stay at home if you begin to feel unwell, even with mild symptoms such as headache and slight runny nose, until you recover. Avoiding contact with others and visits to medical facilities will allow these facilities to operate more effectively and help protect you and others from possible COVID-19 and other viruses.
If you develop fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical advice promptly as this may be due to a respiratory infection or other serious condition.
Of note, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerone Adams has a particular message about something NOT to do. He posted via Twitter: "STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can't get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!"
The experts advise that people should not change their lives based on the threat from the coronavirus. But taking individual precautions that can prevent contracting the virus or another illness makes sense.