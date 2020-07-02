WATCH NOW: No surprise S.C. ranked for patriotism

With the nation in turmoil amid protests and the coronavirus, Independence Day comes at a good time for all Americans to celebrate freedom and the sacrifices made across centuries to keep this nation free. Amid any imperfections, America is a great nation with a willingness and commitment to right wrongs and be a better place for all.
If that reads as a patriotic pitch, OK. We confess. And we’re joined by many, many other South Carolinians with pride in the United States.
In some rankings of patriotism in the past, the Palmetto State has been as high as No. 1. This year, the personal-finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across 13 indicators of patriotism. The data set ranges from the state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
South Carolina ranked 10th among the states as most patriotic. Here’s the breakdown for our state with 1 being most patriotic and 25 being the average. For the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/most-patriotic-states/13680/
• 3rd – Average number of military enlistees per 1,000 civilian adults
• 7th – Active-duty military personnel per 100,000 civilian adults
• 28th – Percent of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election
• 6th – Veterans per 1,000 civilian adults
• 1st – Civics education requirement
• 27th – Volunteer hours per resident
The findings are not a lot different from others in the past, with South Carolinians’ failure to vote in high numbers being a down side in rankings. Perhaps we will change that in 2020.
Beyond that, the narrative from rankings by the Movoto Real Estate blog at movoto.com in 2014 apply six years later. The state was No. 1 in those rankings:
“The first star-spangled state on our list was South Carolina, home to a lot of Southern and U.S. pride. Though it didn’t vote as much as many of the other states, this place showed up as patriotic across the rest of the board.
“For starters, this place had the most people Googling for American flags and the seventh most veteran residents per capita. Those veterans also receive the 16th most funding, showing that this state knows how to pay respect to those that worked hard for this country.
“It doesn’t hurt that there are plenty of national historical landmarks around here, including the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier.”
South Carolinians have always been an independent lot, even contrary when it comes to following government recommendations and mandates. But that does not mean South Carolinians do not love their country.
If you don’t believe it, watch how quickly South Carolinians respond to the call of duty and patriotism in the face of any national emergency or crisis. We always have and will continue to do so.
