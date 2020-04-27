Virus victim: hearings on parole

Many government functions have understandably ground to a halt because of the coronavirus pandemic, but parole hearings shouldn’t have been one of them. The hearings should be considered essential business, and the Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services needs to find a safe workaround to keep the wheels of justice turning.
But on April 1, the department announced it was suspending parole hearings through June 1 – two months. That represents about 175 prisoners and four scheduled hearing sessions.
Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, a defense attorney and the House minority leader, called it “the worst decision that could ever be made” and told The State newspaper of Columbia there was “no reason they can’t figure out how to use Zoom like everyone else.”
Indeed, the department already uses video links at eight prisons for hearings.
Spokesman Peter O’Boyle said PPP Director Jerry Adger made the decision under the authority of the governor’s emergency declarations after considering all the moving parts and the totality of risks involved.
We understand that holding parole hearings can be complicated, legally and practically, even under normal circumstances. By law, the hearings are public. They require public notices; victims are required to be notified and their testimonies, among others, have to be accommodated.
But most hearings don’t require the full seven-member parole board, and if other government bodies can figure out how to hold public hearings without running afoul of the law, it’s hard to understand why PPP can’t do the same.
The state chapter of the ACLU also objected to the decision to suspend hearings, but there was little public outcry. After all, who cares if prisoners have to wait two months for a parole hearing? Probably few of us, but we all should.
Reducing the prisoner population reduces taxpayer costs. Recently, the statewide headcount dipped below 18,000 for first time in 25 years. But that’s mostly due to long-term efforts by the separate Department of Corrections. Delaying parole hearings for only about 1% of those prisoners still moves us in the opposite direction.
Unlike some other states, South Carolina has taken no extraordinary measures to cut the prison population to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading within prisons. And, amazingly, not a single prisoner has been diagnosed with COVID-19.
While some other states also have suspended parole hearings, two months seems overly long. We urge Adger to find a safe way to resume parole hearings sooner than June 1.
Otherwise, the department will face a backlog of about 175 cases that will have to cleared, which could open the state to litigation because, as the saying goes, “justice delayed is justice denied.”
This editorial is from The Post and Courier of Charleston via The Associated Press.
