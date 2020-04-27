Virus victim: hearings on parole

But most hearings don’t require the full seven-member parole board, and if other government bodies can figure out how to hold public hearings without running afoul of the law, it’s hard to understand why PPP can’t do the same.

The state chapter of the ACLU also objected to the decision to suspend hearings, but there was little public outcry. After all, who cares if prisoners have to wait two months for a parole hearing? Probably few of us, but we all should.

Reducing the prisoner population reduces taxpayer costs. Recently, the statewide headcount dipped below 18,000 for first time in 25 years. But that’s mostly due to long-term efforts by the separate Department of Corrections. Delaying parole hearings for only about 1% of those prisoners still moves us in the opposite direction.

Unlike some other states, South Carolina has taken no extraordinary measures to cut the prison population to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading within prisons. And, amazingly, not a single prisoner has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

While some other states also have suspended parole hearings, two months seems overly long. We urge Adger to find a safe way to resume parole hearings sooner than June 1.