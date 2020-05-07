Unique time to celebrate Mother’s Day

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Sunday will be a very different Mother's Day. But as we have gotten accustomed to a very different world in the COVID-19 emergency, people will adapt.

Mother's Day will go on even without the traditional large gatherings. People will find ways to honor their mothers, from mailing cards and gifts to phone calls and FaceTime, or even mass gatherings via online computer platforms.

But what of the traditional Sunday dinner on Mother's Day?

Syndicated columnist Dr. Glenn Mollette writes: "The problem with Sunday dinner this Mother's Day is that most of the restaurants either won't be open yet or operating under new guidelines. Restaurants make their biggest payday of the year typically on Mother's Day. Even in states that are wide open for dining there is the problem of social distancing.

"Can you imagine this week going to a restaurant that only is allowed 25% occupancy or maybe 50% occupancy at best? Many states will still be closed tight this Sunday adding further pain to the economic dilemma of business owners across America. For some restaurants being closed this Sunday will be the nail in the coffin of their business."

So Sunday is a good time to show support.