Unique time to celebrate Mother’s Day

Sunday will be a very different Mother's Day. But as we have gotten accustomed to a very different world in the COVID-19 emergency, people will adapt.
Mother's Day will go on even without the traditional large gatherings. People will find ways to honor their mothers, from mailing cards and gifts to phone calls and FaceTime, or even mass gatherings via online computer platforms.
But what of the traditional Sunday dinner on Mother's Day?
Syndicated columnist Dr. Glenn Mollette writes: "The problem with Sunday dinner this Mother's Day is that most of the restaurants either won't be open yet or operating under new guidelines. Restaurants make their biggest payday of the year typically on Mother's Day. Even in states that are wide open for dining there is the problem of social distancing.
"Can you imagine this week going to a restaurant that only is allowed 25% occupancy or maybe 50% occupancy at best? Many states will still be closed tight this Sunday adding further pain to the economic dilemma of business owners across America. For some restaurants being closed this Sunday will be the nail in the coffin of their business."
So Sunday is a good time to show support.
"This year to celebrate mom's day, you still can patronize your favorite restaurant by ordering from them and bringing the food back home. This will still take some pressure off mom. Also, insist on cleaning up the mess when it's over. Mom shouldn't have to do this on Mother's Day."
Other businesses also are facing difficult times. Mother's Day is big for many retailers, some of whom are in operation and others not at all.
Locally, there is a way you can show support for them as well, and honor mom at the same time.
The Times and Democrat's "Shop Local" campaign is a partnership that connects us all to local businesses through an online marketplace.
Purchasing a gift card through this marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available or directly through a phone call or text. Local businesses need this important revenue.
The City of Orangeburg is sponsoring the initiative, which makes the online marketplace free to any local business that wishes to participate in offering gift cards to its customers.
Every little bit helps right now. Visit the Shop Local page at www.TheTandD.com to see who is offering gift cards. You can use the link https://localbusiness.lee.net/times-and-democrat.
Meals, gift cards, online celebrations: No matter what you do, don't forget Mother's Day in a very trying time.
As Mollette writes: "Don't distance yourself from this celebration. Honor mom while you have her. Honor some other mothers too who have been special to you."
