Tuesday shows down side of early vote

South Carolina did a lot to boil down the Democratic race to where it inevitably was heading: a battle between the left wing of the party (Sen. Bernie Sanders) and the moderates (former Vice President Joe Biden).
Yet in the days right up to the vote on Feb. 29, you never would have known what the presidential race would look like on March 1.
Since then, all Democratic contenders other than Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have exited the race.
Yet the votes of 4 million people in Super Tuesday states were not affected by any of the developments. That’s how many early votes were cast, according to NBC News’ analysis of figures provided by TargetSmart, the National Election Poll and state secretaries of state.
In four states — California, Colorado, Texas and Utah — early and absentee ballots were estimated in advance of Super Tuesday to make up at least half the total vote.
According to NBC News, the late-breaking developments in the Democratic race following South Carolina’s primary led to frustration on the part of some who cast early votes for candidates no longer in the race. Not surprising. The votes were essentially wasted.
While what happened in advance of Super Tuesday won’t put an end to early voting, there is that down side.
In South Carolina, the only early voting is by absentee ballot. Regulations on voting absentee are very lenient, and more and more people are taking advantage of voting in advance and not going to the polls.
Absentee voting in the Feb. 29 primary surpassed the totals for the 2016 Democratic presidential primary, according to S.C. Election Commission numbers. Most of the voting came in the final days before the primary.
As to implementing an early-voting system, South Carolina elected officials have argued they need time to get home and campaign before elections, and their being in Washington or Columbia gives opponents an edge if people are allowed to vote too early.
As we saw on Super Tuesday, the days and hours before Election Day can change the political landscape markedly.
Absentee voting is important and should remain, but before South Carolina pushes ahead with early voting as a matter of routine, a closer look is needed.