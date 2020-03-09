Tuesday shows down side of early vote

South Carolina did a lot to boil down the Democratic race to where it inevitably was heading: a battle between the left wing of the party (Sen. Bernie Sanders) and the moderates (former Vice President Joe Biden).

Yet in the days right up to the vote on Feb. 29, you never would have known what the presidential race would look like on March 1.

Since then, all Democratic contenders other than Rep. Tulsi Gabbard have exited the race.

Yet the votes of 4 million people in Super Tuesday states were not affected by any of the developments. That’s how many early votes were cast, according to NBC News’ analysis of figures provided by TargetSmart, the National Election Poll and state secretaries of state.

In four states — California, Colorado, Texas and Utah — early and absentee ballots were estimated in advance of Super Tuesday to make up at least half the total vote.

According to NBC News, the late-breaking developments in the Democratic race following South Carolina’s primary led to frustration on the part of some who cast early votes for candidates no longer in the race. Not surprising. The votes were essentially wasted.

