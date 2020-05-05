Tuesday is crucial day for charities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Americans have a long history of responding during emergencies with great generosity. Consider how aid pours in after hurricanes and other natural disasters. But in these times when financial pain is so widespread, can people be expected to help?

The answer is they can, with sources such as the Los Angeles Times reporting unprecedented levels of giving even when there are so many reasons people could find to keep their money and time to themselves.

On Tuesday, the people of the Midlands get the opportunity to prove they are determined not to let the coronavirus emergency derail the work of charitable organizations, many of them needing your generosity now more than ever.

The annual Midlands Gives is still on. The seventh annual online day of giving is happening May 5 from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with 408 local nonprofits participating.

Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $9.3 million for hundreds of local nonprofits across the Midlands.