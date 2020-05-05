Tuesday is crucial day for charities

Americans have a long history of responding during emergencies with great generosity. Consider how aid pours in after hurricanes and other natural disasters. But in these times when financial pain is so widespread, can people be expected to help?
The answer is they can, with sources such as the Los Angeles Times reporting unprecedented levels of giving even when there are so many reasons people could find to keep their money and time to themselves.
On Tuesday, the people of the Midlands get the opportunity to prove they are determined not to let the coronavirus emergency derail the work of charitable organizations, many of them needing your generosity now more than ever.
The annual Midlands Gives is still on. The seventh annual online day of giving is happening May 5 from 6 a.m.-11:59 p.m. with 408 local nonprofits participating.
Since its inception in 2014, Midlands Gives has raised $9.3 million for hundreds of local nonprofits across the Midlands.
The giving day comes as the sponsoring agency, Central Carolina Community Foundation, reports nonprofits are struggling financially due to the impact of COVID-19. From the cancellation or postponement of fundraising events to an absence of volunteers to increased demand for services, nonprofit resources have been strained. Donations made during Midlands Gives can help these organizations overcome COVID-19 and receive the support they need to keep their doors open.
The nonprofits to whom gifts are directed serve a wide range of needs. In The T&D Region, the organizations seeking your help include:
• Healing Species teaches compassion, preventing violence and changing lives through rescued dogs.
• The Orangeburg County Historical Society encourages the study and research of the history of Orangeburg County.
• CASA/Family Systems serves Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties. The primary focus is support, advocacy and intervention to individuals and families affected by sexual assault, family violence, and/or child abuse and neglect.
• Edisto Habitat for Humanity is a Christian housing organization in Orangeburg.
• Family Health Centers Inc. is a federally funded community health center serving the medically underserved residents of Orangeburg, Bamberg, Calhoun and upper Dorchester counties.
• Jazz 90.3, WSSB – A public radio station at S.C. State University.
• Orangeburg County Community of Character – The organization promoting character development.
• The Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center provides the facilities and encouragement for people to enjoy and participate in the arts.
• Claflin University – Funds are used for scholarships.
• The Junior Service League of Orangeburg provides assistance to the needy and volunteer community service.
• Elloree Heritage Museum & Cultural Center Inc.
• Second Chance of Orangeburg Animal Rescue Coalition is a volunteer-led organization devoted to a safe haven for homeless pets.
• The Orangeburg Part-Time Players provides cultural enrichment through live community theater.
• Orangeburg SPCA -- The Orangeburg Maude Schiffley Chapter of SPCA is a no-kill, non-profit adoption center.
• Sandy Run Museum and Cultural Center.
• The Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Foundation provides monetary support for the academic programs and services offered by OCtech.
• The Orangeburg Child Evangelism Fellowship supports local churches in Orangeburg, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, and Calhoun counties by providing training and opportunities to reach children and their families with the gospel of Jesus Christ.
• Orangeburg Area Boys and Girls Club helps develop in children a moral compass and strong character to make positive life choices.
• Calhoun County First Steps
The list is impressive, including community improvement, human services, animal rescue, the arts and more. Nearly every person will be touched by a nonprofit at some point in life.
The local nonprofits participating in Midlands Gives are rallying together to encourage everyone to join in and make our community stronger through giving. Tuesday is the day.
The Central Carolina Community Foundation’s message: “Embrace your inner philanthropist, and give generously!”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.