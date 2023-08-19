Orangeburg County’s Community of Character campaign is recognizing being trustworthy as the trait for August.

Trustworthiness is among the “Six Pillars of Character” identified by the Character Counts Coalition. There also are respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.

None is more important than being trustworthy in a world that seems to have far too little honesty, lack of dependability.

Ten basic rules can form the foundation of character development. Not surprisingly trustworthiness is at the top of the list.

Be honest: tell the truth, be sincere; don’t betray a trust, deceive, mislead, be devious or tricky, or withhold important information in relationships of trust; don’t steal, cheat or defraud.

And trustworthiness comes to play in the nine others, this month and every month:

2. Demonstrate integrity: Stand up for your beliefs about right and wrong; be your best self; resist social pressures to do things you think are wrong; walk your talk; show commitment, courage and self-discipline.

3. Keep promises: Keep your word and honor your commitments — pay your debts, return what you borrow.

4. Be loyal: Stand by, support and protect your family, friends, employers, community and country; don’t talk behind people’s backs, spread rumors or engage in harmful gossip; don’t violate other ethical principles to keep or win a friendship or gain approval; don’t ask a friend to do something wrong.

5. Be responsible: Think before you act — consider the possible consequences on all people affected by your actions (‘’stakeholders”); be accountable, ‘’take your medicine,” accept responsibility for the consequences of your choices; be reliable; set a good example; don’t blame others for your mistakes or take credit for others’ achievements; exercise self-control, be disciplined.

6. Pursue excellence: Do your best with what you have; keep trying, don’t quit or give up easily; be diligent and industrious.

7. Be kind and caring: Show that you care about others through kindness, caring, generosity, sharing and compassion; live by the Golden Rule; don’t be selfish, mean, cruel or insensitive to the feelings of others.

8. Treat all people with respect: Be courteous and polite; judge all people on their merits; be tolerant, appreciative and accepting of individual differences; don’t intentionally injure anyone; don’t abuse, demean, or mistreat anyone; don’t use, manipulate, exploit or take advantage of others; respect the right of individuals to make decisions about their own lives.

9. Be fair: Treat all people fairly; be open-minded; listen to others and try to understand what they are saying and feeling; make decisions only on appropriate considerations; don’t take unfair advantage of others’ mistakes; don’t take more than your fair share.

10. Be a good citizen: Play by the rules, obey laws; do your share; respect authority; stay informed, vote, protect your family and community, report crimes; be charitable and altruistic; assist your community, school, or organizations you are interested in by volunteering service; protect the environment; conserve natural resources.