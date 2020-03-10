Transition to springtime is 'mean season'

With so much focus in South Carolina and elsewhere on the coronavirus, it must not be forgotten that the coming of spring brings other very real threats to public safety.

As we move toward saying goodbye to winter, the state enters what can aptly be called “the mean season.” As much as summer is associated with thunderstorms, some of the worst isolated damage from such storms and tornadoes occurs during March, April and May.

During springtime months, the atmosphere is in transition from cold to warm. Air masses often times interact, resulting in turbulent weather conditions. Each year hundreds of communities and lives are shattered as a result of such weather disasters.

Amid the threat of severe weather, disaster officials often issue special warnings via the state emergency-response system. To ensure readiness in the spring and all year, the S.C. Emergency Management Division annually designates South Carolina Severe Weather and Flood Safety Week. This year’s observance, as proclaimed by Gov. Henry McMaster, began Sunday.

For Palmetto State residents, recent years are proof that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards: the 100-year flooding of 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.