‘Town halls’ are display of media bias

No wonder President Donald Trump’s protestations about media are accepted by so many people. The major national media indeed have an anti-Trump bias.
The “town halls” this past week on national television make the case. On NBC, Trump was being grilled and talked over by the moderator at an event at which she asked far more questions than those in the audience who were supposed to be questioning the president. Meanwhile on ABC, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was facing nothing of the like, answering audience questions in a comparatively mild-mannered event.
And to make matters worse, a controversial story from that very day about Biden’s son and email revelations about his foreign dealings was not even addressed, not even to allow Biden to state that the story was a “smear campaign,” which he has called it. Making matters worse, Facebook and Twitter decided that the New York Post story and comments from the White House and others about it could not be posted on their social media platforms.
Again, no wonder the president is able to effectively make many believe the media have an agenda and are working to ensure he loses. A reckoning for media is coming. If a commitment to objectivity is not restored, the very role of the news media in America is going to be diminished and forever damaged.
We have hope. And it comes from what we know about many individual journalist’s commitment to objectivity. A renewal is desperately needed.
None other than a Washington Post reporter has words that should be read by all. Josh Dawsey is a South Carolinian, graduate of the University of South Carolina journalism college and today one of the journalists reporting on the White House.
He recently held a Zoom conference sponsored by the S.C. Press Association, the organization of the state’s daily and weekly newspapers. He took questions from professionals and students about his job and what it is like to cover Trump.
In responding to an inquiry about how he sees his role and how he deals with criticism from the president, who frequently blasts his newspaper, Dawsey offered an assessment that we cheer.
“It’s not really my job in stories to tell you how to think about something.” Dawsey said his job is to report what Trump is doing and saying and let people decide what they think.
“Let informed readers decide what they want to believe,” Dawsey said. “The job is not to make people outraged.”
It appears leadership at major networks and internet conglomerates do not see it that way.
