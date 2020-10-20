‘Town halls’ are display of media bias

No wonder President Donald Trump’s protestations about media are accepted by so many people. The major national media indeed have an anti-Trump bias.

The “town halls” this past week on national television make the case. On NBC, Trump was being grilled and talked over by the moderator at an event at which she asked far more questions than those in the audience who were supposed to be questioning the president. Meanwhile on ABC, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was facing nothing of the like, answering audience questions in a comparatively mild-mannered event.

And to make matters worse, a controversial story from that very day about Biden’s son and email revelations about his foreign dealings was not even addressed, not even to allow Biden to state that the story was a “smear campaign,” which he has called it. Making matters worse, Facebook and Twitter decided that the New York Post story and comments from the White House and others about it could not be posted on their social media platforms.

Again, no wonder the president is able to effectively make many believe the media have an agenda and are working to ensure he loses. A reckoning for media is coming. If a commitment to objectivity is not restored, the very role of the news media in America is going to be diminished and forever damaged.