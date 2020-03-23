The faithful can continue worshipping

During times of crisis, people rely on their faith and their churches. Yet amid the threat from the coronavirus, gathering together for religious services and events is being all but forbidden. Holding mass gatherings, whether in the name of religion or for any other reason, is putting people at risk.

The AME Church in South Carolina is among those canceling all in-person gatherings for now.

The Rev. Stanley Rivers, pastor of Williams Chapel AME Church in Orangeburg, states: "We're trusting God to bring us through this situation. We fear nothing but God, but we have to take the necessary precautions. … It takes us out of our comfort zone, but the main objective is the safety of our congregants, especially our elderly congregants. We’d rather be safe than sorry.”

The church is planning to use technology such as teleconferences for prayer services and meetings.

Many other churches plan to or want to do the same.