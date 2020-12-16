Thanks, DPU, for special gift this Christmas

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities is in the Christmas spirit during a year when it is really needed.
The city-owned utility is asking people to deck their homes in Christmas cheer as part of the "Let it Glow" photo contest. (Details accompany today's editorial).
DPU plays a key role in the city's celebrated yuletide lights and displays, including Children's Garden Christmas in Edisto Memorial Gardens that has been enjoyed by thousands upon thousands since its inception in 1993.
Much to the delight of Baby Boomers, the children of those Boomers and so many more people, another piece of Orangeburg history is back.
The late Julian and Evelyn Stroman created a Christmas wonderland at their Old Riley Street home, beginning in 1958 with a display for his daughter and ending in 2009 as a yuletide wonderland that annually began on Thanksgiving and ran through Christmas and New Year's. Beginning on Thanksgiving night, Old Riley Street near the Stromans would feature a parade of vehicles and crowds walking through their yard for an up-close view of the handmade wooden displays as well as the manger scene that Evelyn purchased in 1958 -- the initial piece of the yuletide puzzle to which Stroman made additions each year.
The shrubbery trimmed in the shape of holiday trees, the motion lights, Santa and his reindeer, Frosty. The music from the choir display adding just the right feeling of holiday spirit. Something for everyone, even as all were reminded by the shepherds, wise men and more that “Mr. Stroman’s lights” were about celebration of the true meaning of the Christmas season.
Just in time for Christmas 2020, DPU has recovered some of the Stroman displays, refurbished them and placed them in the park across the street from its offices on Russell Street. And plans are to make the display an annual part of the Orangeburg Christmas.
"It is our hope the public will see this display as a reconnection to a simpler time," DPU spokesman Randy Etters said. "One that proves the smallest of efforts can grow into a Christmas tradition."
You can count on it.
The late T&D writer and columnist Joyce W. Milkie loved the Stroman Christmas, being the reporter who chronicled the story from its start and carried it through the years until her death in 2002.
We offer Milkie’s words from 1994 as memories of the Stroman Christmas tradition, the excitement it brought through the years and a thank you to DPU for helping rekindle Christmas memories for many:
“Everybody in Orangeburg knows it's the Christmas season again because, even before the big tree on Memorial Plaza got ‘lit up,’ Julian Stroman was doing his thing.
“Each year, traffic gets heavier on Riley Street as Christmas approaches. For 36 years, Stroman has been making, doing, designing, planning and putting up one of the most wonderful displays of lights and decorations you will see anywhere.
“Visitors to 2131 Riley St. look forward each year to seeing what new thing, or things, Stroman has added to his gorgeous display -- and they never are disappointed.
“From the reindeer on the roof, to the carolers, to the sheep on the plain, this is a great display ... as it is every year.”
Visit TheTandD.com for a look back at the Stroman Christmas displays
