Thanks, DPU, for special gift this Christmas

The Orangeburg Department of Public Utilities is in the Christmas spirit during a year when it is really needed.

The city-owned utility is asking people to deck their homes in Christmas cheer as part of the "Let it Glow" photo contest. (Details accompany today's editorial).

DPU plays a key role in the city's celebrated yuletide lights and displays, including Children's Garden Christmas in Edisto Memorial Gardens that has been enjoyed by thousands upon thousands since its inception in 1993.

Much to the delight of Baby Boomers, the children of those Boomers and so many more people, another piece of Orangeburg history is back.

The late Julian and Evelyn Stroman created a Christmas wonderland at their Old Riley Street home, beginning in 1958 with a display for his daughter and ending in 2009 as a yuletide wonderland that annually began on Thanksgiving and ran through Christmas and New Year's. Beginning on Thanksgiving night, Old Riley Street near the Stromans would feature a parade of vehicles and crowds walking through their yard for an up-close view of the handmade wooden displays as well as the manger scene that Evelyn purchased in 1958 -- the initial piece of the yuletide puzzle to which Stroman made additions each year.