The City of Orangeburg wants to reach an agreement with Orangeburg County on how fire service will be provided to those living outside the city but within a 5-mile radius of its limits.

City Council has given preliminary approval to an ordinance ending the issuance of individual fire contracts.

“We are still trying to work out an agreement with the county,” Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said. “We have first reading in title only just to keep the ball moving in case we are able to get to an agreement, but we are not at an agreement as of yet. We are still negotiating.”

An agreement would do away with the current fire contract fees for those living outside the city limits but being served by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.

Property owners living outside the city but in the city’s designated service area are the only people in Orangeburg County not paying for fire service. That’s because many opt not to purchase the fire-protection contract through the city DPS.

In the process, they gamble. They get the benefit of the city’s firefighting capability (though by not purchasing a contract, they do not benefit from lower insurance costs). But city DPS will respond to a fire — even if the homeowner has not paid.

People in Orangeburg pay city taxes, those in the Santee Fire District pay a special tax to the district and others in the county outside the city’s suburban protection area pay the Orangeburg County Fire District’s tax. But Orangeburg suburbanites must contract annually with the city for protection with the fee based on square footage.

About 40,000 individuals have been identified as suburban and within the contract region, but less than 4,000 contracts are sold annually. And the number continues to decline.

The city and county councils have been discussing how to handle fire response and service for several years and have struggled to come to an agreement that would be financially acceptable to both bodies and beneficial to homeowners.

The last effort at trying to get the issue resolved was two years ago when Orangeburg County agreed to enter into an agreement with the city, only to have the city halt the process.

City officials at that time were concerned about the amount of money or payment that would be received from the county and whether that would be sufficient. The city also had concerns about having to give up its ability to service the district at the end of the agreement.

Maybe this time an agreement will come to fruition, with the county contracting with the city so Orangeburg DPS continues to be responsible for fighting fires within a 5-mile radius of the city limits. Those in the 5-mile radius would become part of a special tax district, with property owners being taxed at the same rate as the others in the Orangeburg County Fire District. The tax would replace the existing fire contract for these residents.

The key to a revised system is everyone pays for fire service. There is no opt-out option for thousands living near the city and receiving its services. The time has come.