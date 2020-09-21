Taking care of ourselves, each other

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Suicide isn't a topic we are all comfortable discussing.

It can be an extremely sensitive subject for those who have considered taking their lives, or for those of us who have had friends, family members or co-workers commit suicide. When someone we know or love commits suicide, it's a gut punch that leaves us wondering why.

The spotlight has been placed on mental health over the past several months as we deal with the stresses that the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has brought to our lives. Those stressors in our lives have been exacerbated by COVID-19 due to health concerns, worries about our jobs, our routines being disrupted and being cut off from friends and family due to our efforts to maintain our social distance to stem the spread of the virus.

Suicide rates have been climbing over much of the United States. Since 1999, suicide rates have increased over 30% in half of states, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported that in 2016, almost 45,000 lives were lost to suicide.

More than half of people who died by suicide — 54% — were unaware they had a mental health condition, according to the CDC.