T&D EDITORIAL: Student loan relief should be targeted

President Joe Biden has announced plans to cover $300 billion in college debt for millions of borrowers. Taxpayers would pay $10,000 to people earning $125,000 or less and couples earning $250,000 or less. Borrowers who qualified for Pell Grants from households earning less than $125,000 will get $20,000.

At the same time, Biden is extending, for the seventh time, the moratorium on repaying student-loan debt.

The president’s plan is unlikely to do what he wants in boosting Democrats in the November election as it seems to make no one happy, though the plan could produce some support from young voters.

Mostly, Democrats argue that Americans are being held back by the more than $1.7 trillion in student debt and need more relief than Biden is offering. They cite an average $37,000 debt per borrower.

Republicans say people who didn’t go to college or those already paying off their student loan debts shouldn’t see their tax dollars go toward relief for others.

The personal-finance website WalletHub has a new report, “2022’s States with the Most and Least Student Debt,” which can be found at https://wallethub.com/edu/best-and-worst-states-for-student-debt/7520.

To determine the states that are friendliest toward student-loan debtors, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 11 metrics. The data set ranges from average student debt to unemployment rate among the population ages 25 to 34 to share of students with past-due loan balances.

Student debt in South Carolina (1=most; 25=average):

11th – average student debt

12th – proportion of students with debt

4th – student debt as a percentage of income

27th – unemployment rate of population aged 25 to 34

13th – percent of student loans past due or in default

27th – availability of student jobs

10th – availability of paid internships

16th – grant growth

The numbers make it clear that a big problem in South Carolina is student debt among people with limited ability to pay. Thus we stand by the position that any debt relief for student loans should be targeted.

Adam Looney is economic studies executive director at the Marriner S. Eccles Institute at the University of Utah. Writing for brookings.com, he states: "There are better ways to spend that money that would better achieve progressive goals. Increasing spending on more targeted policies would benefit families that are poorer, more disadvantaged, and more likely to be Black and Hispanic, compared to those who stand to benefit from broad student loan forgiveness.”

Student loan forgiveness could rank among the largest transfer programs in American history. Based on data from the Department of Education, forgiving all federal loans would cost $1.6 trillion.

Forgiving student debt up to $50,000 per borrower would cost about $1 trillion. Loan forgiveness of $10,000, as Biden now says he is doing, is to cost about $373 billion.

Looney is right that targeting relief is a better approach. Many people do not need loan relief at the expense of taxpayers.