T&D EDITORIAL: School district budget issue real, must not occur again

When Orangeburg County’s three school districts became one in 2019, the goals were efficiency and improved educational opportunities. Consolidation is seen as a way, in particular, to reduce administrative costs with more money going to the classroom.
It’s not all been smooth sailing but few such transitions are. Yet no one should have predicted the dilemma presently being faced by the Orangeburg County School District.
School board members were told in September that the district has an $8.7 million 2019-20 budget deficit.
District officials say the budget shortfall is due to miscalculation in tax rates that occurred during the school consolidation process when a transition committee helped combine the three districts.
As the countywide district set the property tax rate for the 2019-20 budget year, it believed it would receive $250,000 per mill. The district taxed property at 178 mills for operations and 42 mills for debt service.
As officials tried to determine why collections were down, they began looking at the value of a mill.
District Interim Chief of Financial Services David Loadholt has said it was eventually discovered that the Orangeburg County School Consolidation Committee’s finance committee estimated the value of a mill for school operations at $281,000. The district decided to use a conservative value of $250,000 per mill.
Instead, each mill brought in $201,000 for school operations, taking into account a 95% collection rate.
"This put you in a hole from the beginning, shorting you about 42 mills you were able to levy," Loadholt said. "That is what created what looked like an $8.5 million shortfall in revenue."
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young, who chaired the consolidation committee's finance committee, responded, saying the transition panel is not to blame for the mistake.
"The school district has fiscal autonomy and we give them the assessed value of the property for them to set the millage," Young said. "There is a calculation problem done on somebody's part, but that has nothing do with the consolidation committee."
"It is their responsibility to set the mills based on what they need to levy and to make sure they keep account of where the funds are during the course of the year to see if a deficit is coming," Young said.
Blame aside, the problem is real, with the district looking for solutions that won’t be a sledgehammer for taxpayers.
The district has said it is looking at actions such as shifting current employees to fill vacancies and using previously untapped funds to cut the deficit to $4.4 million.
From there, it is seeking assistance from the state and county. Prospects remain uncertain.
Certain, however, is the necessity that such a problem not arise again.
In the words of Orangeburg-Calhoun Rep. Russell Ott: "We are going to have to deal with it collectively as a county, state and district. We have things in place and there are parameters the district has to work in. … We have to watch out for the taxpayer."
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!