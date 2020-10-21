T&D EDITORIAL: School district budget issue real, must not occur again

Instead, each mill brought in $201,000 for school operations, taking into account a 95% collection rate.

"This put you in a hole from the beginning, shorting you about 42 mills you were able to levy," Loadholt said. "That is what created what looked like an $8.5 million shortfall in revenue."

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young, who chaired the consolidation committee's finance committee, responded, saying the transition panel is not to blame for the mistake.

"The school district has fiscal autonomy and we give them the assessed value of the property for them to set the millage," Young said. "There is a calculation problem done on somebody's part, but that has nothing do with the consolidation committee."

"It is their responsibility to set the mills based on what they need to levy and to make sure they keep account of where the funds are during the course of the year to see if a deficit is coming," Young said.

Blame aside, the problem is real, with the district looking for solutions that won’t be a sledgehammer for taxpayers.

The district has said it is looking at actions such as shifting current employees to fill vacancies and using previously untapped funds to cut the deficit to $4.4 million.