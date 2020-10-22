T&D EDITORIAL: S.C. in no place to celebrate yet vs. coronavirus

It has been weeks since South Carolina last had 1,000 or more new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

That's worth celebrating.

OK … that's long enough. We interrupt this premature celebration for a stark reality check:

COVID-19 is still a menace in South Carolina.

The work to get the upper hand over COVID-19 in our state is nowhere near done.

So at the risk of being a buzzkill, here's a reminder that now isn't the time to pat our backs about how far we've seemingly come regarding the virus in South Carolina.

In fact, it's time to roll our sleeves up even higher to prepare for the hard work still to come.

Here's a quick rundown on what still applies when it comes to COVID-19 in our state.