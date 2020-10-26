T&D EDITORIAL: Negative ads now the norm for campaigns

Every candidate generally blames the opponent for going negative in political campaigns. No matter what they all say, negative campaign advertising is reality and has become practically the norm.
Writing ahead of the 2018 midterm election, a reporter for InsideSources.com, Andrew Solender, cited a study shedding light on why negative advertising is so prevalent in elections.
Michael Lewis of Emory University, Yanwen Wang of the University of British Columbia and David A. Schweidel of Georgetown University initially planned to look at using social media as a tool for predicting election results. But as social media rapidly became commonplace in elections, they shifted their focus to the impact and efficacy of negative advertising, a staple of elections.
“For forever, voters have expressed disgust with the level of negative advertising,” Lewis said, “but we see a lot of it. So, [the question was] does it actually work?”
According to the data their study produced, it does. But under certain conditions.
Looking at correlations between the volume of negative ads and the vote shares achieved by U.S. Senate candidates in 2010 and 2012, the researchers found that “while positive political advertising does not affect two-party vote share, negative political advertising has a significant positive effect on two-party vote shares.” However, they also found that the source of the ads makes a difference in the ads’ efficacy, noting “negative advertising sponsored by PACs is significantly less effective than that sponsored by the candidate or party in affecting two-party vote shares.”
Per Solender’s reporting, one potential reason for this is that PACs tend to have less trust among the general public than candidates. Both the study and Lewis credited this to voter-perceived “obvious self-interest” by campaigns, while PACs have less skin in the game and are therefore seen as being driven more by ideals and self-gain.
But PACs, like campaigns, are always more likely to go negative. This begs the question of what steps, if any, PACs might take to adapt to these findings and make their negative ads more impactful.
“You may end up seeing more shadow political parties instead of these one-off PACs, whose business is to take in donations and sponsor candidates, to build up that credibility over time,” Lewis posited. “Maybe [they’ll] become these hyper partisan organizations whose mission is to gin up the base.”
According to Solender, the study also looked at the effects of ads on more competitive races. “Negative advertising from PACs and super PACs plays a limited role in competitive senatorial races,” the study found, because “heightened media attention results in a more informed and engaged electorate and therefore a greater likelihood that voters utilize more detailed, central route processing.” In other words, the more voters already know about the candidate, the less they need to learn from ads.
Take the most extreme example. In the 2016 presidential election, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were universally known to voters and were the subjects of wall-to-wall coverage on all levels of news. For that reason, according to Lewis, “You could’ve given Hillary Clinton another billion dollars and it wouldn’t have made a difference, because at that point there’s so much media coverage and the candidates are so well known that it’s complete overkill.” This is not necessarily the case in a race like a non-competitive Senate election or a House race. “Advertising is more impactful as you go down the pecking order,” he said.
Ahead of the 2020 election season filled with negative ads that people again are saying are tiring, Lewis predicted going negative would not change.
“The data tells me you go negative. People say they hate it, but you go negative. That’s the best way to win these elections.”
Sad -- but seemingly true.
