T&D EDITORIAL: Negative ads now the norm for campaigns

Per Solender’s reporting, one potential reason for this is that PACs tend to have less trust among the general public than candidates. Both the study and Lewis credited this to voter-perceived “obvious self-interest” by campaigns, while PACs have less skin in the game and are therefore seen as being driven more by ideals and self-gain.

But PACs, like campaigns, are always more likely to go negative. This begs the question of what steps, if any, PACs might take to adapt to these findings and make their negative ads more impactful.

“You may end up seeing more shadow political parties instead of these one-off PACs, whose business is to take in donations and sponsor candidates, to build up that credibility over time,” Lewis posited. “Maybe [they’ll] become these hyper partisan organizations whose mission is to gin up the base.”

According to Solender, the study also looked at the effects of ads on more competitive races. “Negative advertising from PACs and super PACs plays a limited role in competitive senatorial races,” the study found, because “heightened media attention results in a more informed and engaged electorate and therefore a greater likelihood that voters utilize more detailed, central route processing.” In other words, the more voters already know about the candidate, the less they need to learn from ads.