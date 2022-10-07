T&D EDITORIAL: If you plan to vote, Friday could be crucial

If you plan to vote in the November general election and are not registered, the clock is ticking.

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Sunday, Oct. 9. The 30-day registration requirement is not new, even though many South Carolinians will be voting ahead of Election Day.

If you need to register:

• Go to scVOTES.gov (must be received by Sunday, Oct. 9).

• Download a voter registration form from scVOTES.gov. Complete and return the form to your county voter registration office by fax or email attachment (must be received by Sunday, Oct. 9); by mail (must be postmarked by Tuesday, Oct. 11); or in person (most offices will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7 for in-office registrations).

To register. you must:

• Be a United States citizen.

• Be at least 18 years old on or before the election.

• Be a resident of South Carolina in the county and precinct in which you are registering.

• Claim the address on the application as your only legal place of residence and claim no other place as your legal residence.

• Not be under a court order declaring you mentally incompetent.

• Not be confined in any public prison resulting from a conviction of a crime.

• Never have been convicted of a felony or offense against the election laws OR if previously convicted, have served the entire sentence, including probation or parole, or have received a pardon for the conviction

If you are registered, check your status by going to scVOTES.gov to make sure all information is accurate. It only takes two minutes.

Importantly:

• If you have moved from one county to another, you must register in your new county by the deadline to be eligible to vote.

• If you've moved within your county or changed your name recently, update your information prior to Election Day to help ensure a smoother voting process.

Beyond knowing your registration status, it's important to check at scVOTES.gov to determine via sample ballot which races you will be voting in.

Checking your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov will also guide you through a host of other important races, including on the state level for governor and U.S. Senate. You can also determine in which S.C. House district and congressional district you reside.

The early voting period begins on Monday, Oct. 24, and ends on Saturday, Nov. 5. Voting centers will be open in each county from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Sunday).

There is much at stake in the general election beyond the national and state headlines focused on Democrat vs. Republican for congressional control. The Times and Democrat will be bringing you information on key local races. Take time via our previews and your sample ballot at scVOTES.gov to study your choices before heading out to cast a vote.