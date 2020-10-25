T&D EDITORIAL: Economic rebound is top issue

While joblessness remains an issue in some sectors of the economy, the news this past week from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce is that people are needed to fill jobs.

“... What our agency is hearing from the business community is the urgent need for workers. While we know a lot of businesses suffered layoffs during the pandemic, industries have ramped back up and several are experiencing a boom,” Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.

“People who are looking for employment are finding work. And now is the time to secure one of these in-demand jobs because South Carolina needs people in the workforce. If individuals have stopped looking for work because they believe businesses are closed or not hiring, let me assure you that is not the case. We are working with employers all over the state who need employees now more than ever.”

He urged anyone without work to go to www.jobs.scworks.org, where they can search through thousands of jobs, or visit www.scworks.org to find an SC Works center near them to explore the resources available locally.