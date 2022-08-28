T&D EDITORIAL: Buster Smith’s vision benefits Orangeburg kids

Marion Jackson “Buster” Smith Jr., 75, of St. Matthews, led the City of Orangeburg Parks and Recreation Department for 28 years.

Smith, who died Aug. 17, fostered an era of progress that saw creation of the award-winning spray park in Edisto Memorial Gardens, expansion of Children’s Garden Christmas, creation of a disk golf course; development of an Orangeburg Cemetery brochure noting significant African American contributions to the Orangeburg community – and development of the Orangeburg Recreation Center on North Road Complex.

Smith, who was in attendance at the grand opening of the recreation center in 2019, envisioned such a project 15 years before.

"Coming up with the money was another story," he said then. "Once that happened, it happened. The results have been very good. There will be more in the future."

"I am just glad for the kids in Orangeburg," he said. "It is something they can use during the week and then it will be open for tournaments during the weekends. It is a win-win for everybody."

But children are the biggest winners – and they were Smith’s priority. As the City of Orangeburg said in a statement about the passing of Smith: He “had an infinite love for the children of Orangeburg to have as many recreation activities as possible.”

During Smith’s tenure, the Orangeburg department was named S.C. Parks and Recreation Agency of the Year by the S.C. Parks and Recreation Association, and the awards have continued since his retirement. In 2020, under the leadership of Shaniqua Simmons, the department won the Excellence Award (for the recreation center) from the association, which also has honored Smith with a lifetime achievement award.

The city’s statement pointed out Smith’s early connection to Orangeburg recreation.

“Ironically when Smith was in the fifth grade, he was one of the stars of the West Columbia Dixie Youth all-star team that went on to the World Series. The first tournament en route to the World Series was the District Championship that was held at Albergotti field. In 1985 Smith came to Orangeburg to oversee Parks and Rec, of which Albergotti Field was in that domain.”

He went on to play baseball for Clemson University.

Orangeburg Mayor Michael Butler cited Smith’s unique vision in developing the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and further spoke for many in Orangeburg and beyond in saying:

“On behalf of City Council, I appreciate the service Buster gave to the city for so many years. He will be remembered for his dedication and for the many programs that he brought to our city. We send out prayers and condolences to his family and loved ones.”