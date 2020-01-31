Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson writes: “2020. What an amazing time that we’re experiencing. A new decade and an election year. An opportunity for economic development that is unprecedented. The Orangeburg County Development Commission is celebrating 65 years this year and has more industrial parks and properties than ever before.”
The OCDC and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College are sponsors for Sunday’s annual T&D Progress Edition – a publication that we believe represents some of our most important work each year. In Orangeburg County and The T&D Region, we are progressing – and people need to know it.
News often is made by events and happenings that might make a list of top stories of the year but not for reasons called progress. The annual special section puts under one cover a look at stories that by any measure signify the community’s progress.
The reports are, in a sense, a way of bragging about what has been positive over the previous year. The sheer volume of such news should be enough to make most realize ours is a community on the rise with much potential – and the people and places to realize it.
From month to month, there were big stories in 2019-20. Some highlights:
FEBRUARY: South Carolina State University is bringing historic Camp Harry Daniels back to life in Elloree. The facility will include research laboratories, a nutrition lab, training rooms, a community multipurpose meeting space, classrooms and a technology room equipped to deal with the latest technology like multimedia conferencing.
MARCH: Charles Williams II brought forth plans for further renovations at the historic Louis Building in Orangeburg. Located at Middleton and Russell streets on the edge of Memorial Plaza, the building with its cupola is a signature structure in downtown Orangeburg.
APRIL: Orangeburg County opened the long-awaited Orangeburg County Department of Social Services/Department of Health and Human Services building located near The Technology Center on Magnolia Street. And in Bamberg, the Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on the "state-of-the-art" Bamberg-Barnwell Emergency Medical Center.
MAY: Tri-County Electric Cooperative unveiled the 380-acre Tri-County Global Industrial Site -- located near the U.S. Highway 601 and Interstate 26 interchange -- as "a catalyst of investment for job creation and economic growth."
JUNE: As acclaimed President Dr. Henry N. Tisdale retired as Claflin president, the university named Dr. Dwaun J. Warmack as his successor. Warmack served as president of Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis for five years.
JULY: Orangeburg's historic BlueBird Theatre reopened after renovations and improvements.
AUGUST: The opening of the Cecil Williams Civil Rights Museum was the culmination of decades of work by famed photographer and architect Cecil Williams.
SEPTEMBER: As Palmetto Plains in September flipped the switch at its Bowman solar farm, Orangeburg County Council Chair Johnnie Wright Sr. said, "We’re grateful that Orangeburg County is becoming the solar capital of South Carolina."
OCTOBER: Italian manufacturer Valagro broke ground for its first U.S. facility at the Orangeburg County/City Industrial Park. In Bamberg County, Fogle's Inc. announced it would bring a supermarket back to the county seat with the opening of a Piggly Wiggly.
NOVEMBER: Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College faculty and staff moved into the college's new Nursing and Health Science building in late November. Grand opening for the new facility is 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6.
DECEMBER: "A vision that has become a reality": The City of Orangeburg cut the ribbon on its new North Road recreational park complex. It has two clusters of baseball and softball fields, restrooms, walking and biking trails, picnic tables, playground equipment and open green space.
JANUARY 2020: The new year has been busy: new beds and other improvements at the Regional Medical Center, completion of the Magnolia Street intersection at Claflin and naming of the S.C. State honors college for Dr. Emily Clyburn.
Even as the events that will make for Progress 2020-21 are unfolding and being cataloged for a special section a year from now, we urge all to take a look at what 2019-20 meant locally. The section will be part of Sunday’s T&D and online Sunday at TheTandD.com.
