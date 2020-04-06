Survival about fiscal as well the physical

• Turn to the gig economy: If you’ve lost your job, you may consider gig work for extra income. With people sequestered at home, demand for delivery services such as Instacart and Postmates has surged. Several companies have instituted policies to limit in-person contact and help workers stay safe. You’ll want to assess your comfort level with the potential risks considering the current situation.

• Eat what you have: Chances are you have plenty of food in your pantry and freezer that you haven’t prepared yet. Putting together meals from food you already have helps stretch limited finances.

• Call landlord or lender: If you know you won’t be able to make your rent or mortgage payment, contact your landlord or mortgage lender immediately. Being proactive helps ensure you have the most options available for possible reduced or deferred payments.

• Explore credit hardship plans: Working on credit card debt can be extra stressful when facing a sudden loss in income. In this instance, call your creditors to ask about hardship plans, which temporarily lower interest rates and credit limits while waiving fees. This allows payments to apply to the principal. Generally, these plans last three months, and interest rates may go back to normal immediately or rise over time afterward.