Survival about fiscal as well the physical

There are uncertainties and there are uncertainties. For very many amid the coronavirus crisis, there have never been more – and not just about their health. Employment and finances are creating individual crises on par with illness.
“Uncertainty breeds fear and anxiety — especially about money — and this health crisis is no exception,” according to Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a national nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency.
How people deal with the fear and anxiety may well dictate whether they come out of this situation healthy, regardless of whether they experience COVID-19.
“Even in these unprecedented times, there are several actionable steps to take to make it through this and any other financial hardship,” Sullivan says.
Here’s what is recommended:
• Reallocate budget: If faced with a loss of income, take a close look at your existing budget and reallocate spending in accordance with a socially distanced lifestyle. Shift transportation or lunch money toward monthly bills or credit card payments.
• Sell stuff online: Classic yard sales may be off limits in the era of social distancing, but selling lightly used possessions remains a great way to earn extra cash. Focus on items that can be shipped on platforms like eBay or Poshmark that don’t require physical contact between buyer and seller. Hold off on selling furniture and bigger things until pandemic restrictions end.
• Turn to the gig economy: If you’ve lost your job, you may consider gig work for extra income. With people sequestered at home, demand for delivery services such as Instacart and Postmates has surged. Several companies have instituted policies to limit in-person contact and help workers stay safe. You’ll want to assess your comfort level with the potential risks considering the current situation.
• Eat what you have: Chances are you have plenty of food in your pantry and freezer that you haven’t prepared yet. Putting together meals from food you already have helps stretch limited finances.
• Call landlord or lender: If you know you won’t be able to make your rent or mortgage payment, contact your landlord or mortgage lender immediately. Being proactive helps ensure you have the most options available for possible reduced or deferred payments.
• Explore credit hardship plans: Working on credit card debt can be extra stressful when facing a sudden loss in income. In this instance, call your creditors to ask about hardship plans, which temporarily lower interest rates and credit limits while waiving fees. This allows payments to apply to the principal. Generally, these plans last three months, and interest rates may go back to normal immediately or rise over time afterward.
• Don’t forget your student loans: The government already has offered some major relief for federal student loan borrowers. As part of the massive coronavirus relief bill, all payments on federal loans have been suspended through Sept. 30. Interest will not accrue and nonpayment during the timeframe cannot be used to affect credit scores or qualifications for loan forgiveness. Any payments made during this time will apply to your principal.
We hope this helps. Stay well – fiscally and physically.
