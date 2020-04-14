Storm alerts not to be taken for granted

People have gained new awareness of preparedness amid the coronavirus emergency. Hopefully that will lead to more taking seriously the need to be ready for any emergency – and certainly those brought on by weather.

Having proper supplies is one thing about which awareness should be high, and social distancing has now become the norm for safety. But how much do people know about staying as safe as possible in violent weather?

In the era of alerts via cell phones, there is no reason not take action. And that means knowing the difference between watches and warnings.

A tornado or severe thunderstorm watch defines an area where tornadoes and other kinds of severe weather are possible in the next several hours. It means that you need to be alert, and be prepared to go to safe shelter if tornadoes happen or a warning is issued.

A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted, or that Doppler radar shows a thunderstorm circulation that can spawn a tornado. When a tornado warning is issued for your area, seek safe shelter immediately.