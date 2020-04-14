Storm alerts not to be taken for granted

“To know the strength of the anchor … you need to feel the storm.”
The sign at Springfield United Methodist Church on the Monday after Easter was dirtied from violent early morning weather but it survived, its message a prophetic one for a day in which the coronavirus at least temporarily seemed less of an emergency.
Violent weather made it to South Carolina in a big way, leaving a trail of death and heavy damage. In Orangeburg County, the western areas of Neeses and Springfield were hit hard but there was damage in multiple locations. Two people were killed. The National Weather Service is investigating the possibility that multiple tornadoes are to blame.
The storms here and across the South over the weekend are deadly reminders that this is called by experts “the mean season” for a reason.
As much as summer is associated with thunderstorms, some of the worst isolated damage from such storms and tornadoes occurs from March through May.
During springtime months, the atmosphere is in transition from cold to warm. Air masses often times interact, resulting in turbulent weather conditions. Each year hundreds of communities and lives are shattered as a result of such weather disasters.
For Palmetto State residents, recent years are proof that severe storms, tornadoes and flash floods are significant hazards: the “1,000-year” flooding of 2015, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017.
People have gained new awareness of preparedness amid the coronavirus emergency. Hopefully that will lead to more taking seriously the need to be ready for any emergency – and certainly those brought on by weather.
Having proper supplies is one thing about which awareness should be high, and social distancing has now become the norm for safety. But how much do people know about staying as safe as possible in violent weather?
In the era of alerts via cell phones, there is no reason not take action. And that means knowing the difference between watches and warnings.
A tornado or severe thunderstorm watch defines an area where tornadoes and other kinds of severe weather are possible in the next several hours. It means that you need to be alert, and be prepared to go to safe shelter if tornadoes happen or a warning is issued.
A tornado warning means a tornado has been spotted, or that Doppler radar shows a thunderstorm circulation that can spawn a tornado. When a tornado warning is issued for your area, seek safe shelter immediately.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issues tornado and severe thunderstorm watches. But when a tornado warning comes, it originates from local National Weather Service offices and means there is immediate danger and the need for action.
About 1,200 tornadoes are recorded in the United States annually. Thankfully, South Carolina is not normally a tornado hot spot by comparison to some states. But as Monday morning proved again, when the warnings come, they are not to be taken lightly.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.