Staying at home putting some in new danger

Across the country, people are working from home, schooling from home, doing just about everything from home. It’s the mandate amid the coronavirus emergency.
Not surprisingly, with fewer people out and about, major crimes from murder to drug offenses in big cities have declined. Multiple reports cite the drops.
Equally unsurprising should be an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault.
Shelter-in-place restrictions have put limits on typical resources for victims: shelters closing or limiting intake, law enforcement being unable to respond quickly, and in-person counseling not available.
In many cases, there is little someone can do to physically escape their abuser. That’s because in cases of domestic violence and sexual assault, the victim is most often victimized by a person considered close to them -- not a stranger.
The 2019 Violence Policy Center study titled “When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2017 Homicide Data,” found that nationwide, 92% of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew.
VPC Legislative Director Kristen Rand states, “Women are most likely to be murdered with a gun wielded not by a stranger but by someone they know. In many instances the murderer is an intimate partner of the victim. It is important to know these facts in order to identify effective strategies to prevent homicides against women."
S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has addressed the impact of the coronavirus emergency in recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, recognizing that the pandemic is forcing many South Carolinians to quarantine in potentially unsafe places.
“It is especially important during this pandemic to note that 8 out of 10 perpetrators in sexual assault cases are known to the victim — a friend, an acquaintance, a family member, or even a spouse or partner. The truth is victims and survivors of sexual assault are likely isolated and confined in or near their homes where sexual abuse may be taking place,” Wilson writes.
“In fact, 83% of sexual assaults occur in or near a victim’s home. Perpetrators of abuse strategically violate trust and safety, often of their loved ones, and that is why coming forward to give voice to silence may be challenging during this time. Feeling safe as a victim or survivor may come with increased feelings of seclusion and inaccessibility during this time; however, domestic violence and sexual assault agencies and hotlines stand ready to assist and support. We urge you to call 911 in the event of an emergency or notify local enforcement if you are in need of medical assistance.”
If you or someone you know has experienced unwanted sexual contact by a partner, friend, family member, stranger or acquaintance, reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). It offers free and confidential support to victims and survivors of sexual abuse.
As Wilson states, “We may be physically isolated, but we are not alone.”
