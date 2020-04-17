Staying at home putting some in new danger

S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson has addressed the impact of the coronavirus emergency in recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, recognizing that the pandemic is forcing many South Carolinians to quarantine in potentially unsafe places.

“It is especially important during this pandemic to note that 8 out of 10 perpetrators in sexual assault cases are known to the victim — a friend, an acquaintance, a family member, or even a spouse or partner. The truth is victims and survivors of sexual assault are likely isolated and confined in or near their homes where sexual abuse may be taking place,” Wilson writes.

“In fact, 83% of sexual assaults occur in or near a victim’s home. Perpetrators of abuse strategically violate trust and safety, often of their loved ones, and that is why coming forward to give voice to silence may be challenging during this time. Feeling safe as a victim or survivor may come with increased feelings of seclusion and inaccessibility during this time; however, domestic violence and sexual assault agencies and hotlines stand ready to assist and support. We urge you to call 911 in the event of an emergency or notify local enforcement if you are in need of medical assistance.”