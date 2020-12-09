Shopping locally more important than ever in ‘20

Nearly everything has been different about 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic impacting all aspects of life. Why should Christmas be any different?

With shoppers moving heavily to online purchases, it's important that something from past years not be forgotten. The Christmas season is vital to the local economy with businesses from retailers to restaurants relying on the holiday surge to prosper. Without the support of local patrons, some already-struggling businesses won't be around after the holidays.

The success of local businesses is vital in so many aspects of the community: jobs, quality of life, tax revenue. And local business is vital to the future of your newspaper. Without their link with you through advertising, our ability to bring you local journalism is diminished or even in danger of being lost.

So it is logical that The Times and Democrat is pushing hard this season to support local businesses.

This past weekend, T&D Publisher Cathy C. Hughes told you about “Buy Local,” an initiative to partner with local businesses and sponsors in an effort to allow shoppers to easily connect during the holiday season.