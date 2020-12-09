Shopping locally more important than ever in ‘20

Nearly everything has been different about 2020 with the coronavirus pandemic impacting all aspects of life. Why should Christmas be any different?
With shoppers moving heavily to online purchases, it's important that something from past years not be forgotten. The Christmas season is vital to the local economy with businesses from retailers to restaurants relying on the holiday surge to prosper. Without the support of local patrons, some already-struggling businesses won't be around after the holidays.
The success of local businesses is vital in so many aspects of the community: jobs, quality of life, tax revenue. And local business is vital to the future of your newspaper. Without their link with you through advertising, our ability to bring you local journalism is diminished or even in danger of being lost.
So it is logical that The Times and Democrat is pushing hard this season to support local businesses.
This past weekend, T&D Publisher Cathy C. Hughes told you about “Buy Local,” an initiative to partner with local businesses and sponsors in an effort to allow shoppers to easily connect during the holiday season.
"Purchasing a gift card or gift certificate through this digital marketplace provides local businesses a timely boost, while giving you the flexibility to shop at a later date or through their online Ecommerce where available. These local businesses need this important revenue now to help them through this difficult economic time that continues through a traditionally busy holiday shopping season," Hughes wrote.
Others realize how important such an effort is to the local economy. The City of Orangeburg is presenting sponsor for the initiative. The city's support allows the gift card listing to be free to any local business — there are no setup fees or any other charges associated with this listing for any local business. Supporting sponsors include the Downtown Orangeburg Revitalization Association (DORA); Valet Technologies; and Williams and Williams, Attorneys at Law.
To purchase gift cards from local businesses, visit the "Buy Local" page: https://localbusiness.lee.net/. Once you reach the site, search by city (Orangeburg) or paper (The Times and Democrat).
Any local businesses wanting to participate in the free gift card listing can be included by filling out the form at Cognitoforms.com/Wehaa/BuyLocalGiftCardDirectory or calling 803-533-5528 or emailing chall@timesanddemocrat.com.
This effort is important. Estimates are that for every $100 spent, roughly $68 to $73 of it returns to local activity.
As Rubicon.com states: "Whether you realize it or not, when you shop local you are individually stimulating the local economy with your support and in turn, helping shape your community’s unique character and personality."
