Sen. Matthews’ will be big shoes to fill

The T&D Region has a history of long-serving state lawmakers. Bowman Sen. John Matthews long ago took his place on that list of influential public servants.
Matthews made history as one of the first African-Americans elected to the state Senate in 1984. He has been there since, having first served in Columbia as a member of the House. During 46 years in the General Assembly, the state’s longest-serving black lawmaker has been a voice for rural South Carolina and a champion for education.
As the senator, who turns 80 in April, announced this week that he will not seek re-election, there could be no better tribute to his leadership than legislative approval of an education improvement package that has been in the works for two years. It takes steps toward providing new opportunities for rural school districts, which Matthews has frequently described as educating students in “a different South Carolina” from the state’s richest districts.
The senator said in January: “Until we look at it from that point of view, we’ll never get there. Sixty percent of the wealth is in 14 counties, and as long as you have that imbalance, we can’t get to the point that we want to get to.”
Getting to where “we want get to” involves addressing poverty, which Matthews consistently has done by making economic development a top priority.
“With the amount of time and energy that he has spent in promoting economic development and new jobs for Orangeburg, promoting educational reform, looking out for the environment, John Matthews is a true champion of the people of Orangeburg County," fellow Orangeburg Sen. Brad Hutto said.
And Orangeburg County Development Commission Executive Director Gregg Robinson told The Times and Democrat, “I have never seen such a commitment from any other senator when it came to raising the bar of the standard of living through economic development and education. Economic development is a prerequisite to get a job and so is education ... He recognized the support of both of those to get the livable wage higher, to reduce unemployment, to give opportunities to the less fortunate in our area and at the same time create an environment where businesses can be successful."
Many more tributes will come Sen. Matthews’ way during his final months as a state lawmaker. They are deserved for a man also looking to the future of leadership in Columbia. In announcing his pending retirement, Matthews wrote that the best way to continue momentum is “to open my seat in the South Carolina Senate to a new generation of leadership.”
Following in the Matthews’ footsteps will be a challenge for a new senator from District 39, which includes parts of Orangeburg, Calhoun, Colleton, Dorchester and Berkeley counties. Filing opens Monday.