Sen. Matthews’ will be big shoes to fill

The T&D Region has a history of long-serving state lawmakers. Bowman Sen. John Matthews long ago took his place on that list of influential public servants.

Matthews made history as one of the first African-Americans elected to the state Senate in 1984. He has been there since, having first served in Columbia as a member of the House. During 46 years in the General Assembly, the state’s longest-serving black lawmaker has been a voice for rural South Carolina and a champion for education.

As the senator, who turns 80 in April, announced this week that he will not seek re-election, there could be no better tribute to his leadership than legislative approval of an education improvement package that has been in the works for two years. It takes steps toward providing new opportunities for rural school districts, which Matthews has frequently described as educating students in “a different South Carolina” from the state’s richest districts.

The senator said in January: “Until we look at it from that point of view, we’ll never get there. Sixty percent of the wealth is in 14 counties, and as long as you have that imbalance, we can’t get to the point that we want to get to.”

