Silas Seabrooks Jr.

When you say Santee, you can also say Silas Seabrooks.

He served as the town's mayor more than once for a total of 22 years and represented Santee and surrounding areas on Orangeburg County Council for a decade.

The accomplishments of Seabrooks, who died Jan. 29, were many:

  •  Elected the first black mayor of Santee.
  •  Spearheaded the groundbreaking for the Family Resource Center and Santee Town Hall.
  •  Initiated the groundbreaking for the I-95 Beautification Project.
  •  Spearheaded a $200,000 grant from the S.C. Department of Transportation for the Santee Sidewalk Project.
  •  Initiated the dedication of Santee Cultural Arts Center.
  •  Laid the groundwork for the Santee Conference Center.
  •  Served as a founding member of the Orangeburg County Consumer Health Council in 1969. It became today's Family Health Centers Inc. in 1970.
  •  Served on the Lower Savannah Council of Governments for more than 25 years.
Importantly, Seabrooks went beyond local government service.

He fought in the Korean War with the U.S. Army and later chartered Santee Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10754.

He retired as owner of Seabrooks Construction Co. He later established Santee Adult Day Care.

He served his church, Chapel Hill Baptist, as chairman of the deacon board, later becoming chairman emeritus.

And his family. As they stated in Seabrooks' obituary, "He was a devoted father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He worked hard to provide for all of them with a gentle caring spirit filled with love and patience. He loved his wife, Mrs. Annie Mae, and was devoted to her for over 64 years."

Silas Seabrooks will be missed beyond the limits of Santee, but it is there that so many will remember and experience his impact for years to come.

