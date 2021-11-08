Saving power to subpoena is right action

Republicans held official Lois Lerner in contempt in their probe of IRS bias, but Justice never prosecuted. We count at least four times in recent years that Congress made criminal contempt referrals, and none was prosecuted. If Bannon becomes another, everyone will assume that congressional subpoenas have no force.

One member of Congress who seems to get this is Rep. Nancy Mace, the first-term Republican from Charleston. She voted against impeaching Trump twice. But she voted to hold Bannon in contempt on grounds that she wants a subpoena to mean something when Republicans are in the majority, as they could be as soon as 2023. Partisanship should matter less on this point than the preservation of Congress’ power to investigate issues and the executive branch.

Congress also has its own inherent contempt power and could jail Bannon on its own until he testifies. Had the GOP taken that step against Lerner, the House special committee would be in a stronger position today.

Bannon has a Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself if he does testify. But he doesn’t have the right to defy a subpoena with impunity. President Joe Biden blundered when he interfered with a prosecutorial decision by saying publicly that Justice should prosecute Bannon. Biden has since admitted his mistake.