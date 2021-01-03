Saving most lives is top vaccine priority

The world faces new hope against the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, but getting vaccines administered will be a huge challenge for much of the year.
Already, there is growing debate over which persons should be prioritized for vaccination. As the death toll continues to rise in the new year, the debate will grow louder.
While most decisions on vaccinations will be in the hands of the individual states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has offered recommendations about immunization priority based on input from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, an independent panel of medical and public health experts.
The recommendations were made with these goals in mind:
• Decrease death and serious disease as much as possible.
• Preserve functioning of society.
• Reduce the extra burden COVID-19 is having on people already facing disparities.
• Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities should be offered the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
In order from there:
• Frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the educational sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers).
• People ages 75 years and older because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness and death from COVID-19.
• People ages 65-74 years because they are at high risk of hospitalization, illness and death from COVID-19.
• People ages 16-64 years with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.
• Other essential workers, such as people who work in transportation and logistics, food service, housing construction and finance, information technology, communications, energy, law, media, public safety and public health.
Michael Graham, managing editor of InsideSources.com, has reported about those taking a different position on priorities. He cited a New York Times article in which several medical professionals suggested that decisions over distributing the vaccines not be based on the most efficient way to prevent deaths, but on consideration of social justice.
Older Americans are at much higher risk of dying from the coronavirus than the general population, but front-line workers should be prioritized over the elderly and vulnerable in part because “the older population are whiter,” said Harald Schmidt of the University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics.
“Society is structured in a way that enables them [white people] to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”
Schmidt is hardly alone. The Times also quotes Marc Lipsitch, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, on the question of whether teachers should be treated like frontline workers when it comes to getting access to vaccines.
“Teachers have middle-class salaries, are very often white, and they have college degrees,” he said. “Of course they should be treated better, but they are not among the most mistreated of workers.”
Should social justice take precedence over science?
According to CDC data, people of color are about three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their white counterparts. However, elderly Americans — those over the age of 85 — are 630 times more likely to die than those aged 18-29.
As South Carolina and other states make decisions on vaccinations, the priority should be singularly focused on preventing the most deaths. That means going forth with vaccinating the oldest Americans. From there, if people of color are prioritized ahead of white Americans, it is because of the same factor -- increased risk of death. That is not social justice taking precedence over science.