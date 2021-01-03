Saving most lives is top vaccine priority

“Society is structured in a way that enables them [white people] to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit.”

Schmidt is hardly alone. The Times also quotes Marc Lipsitch, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, on the question of whether teachers should be treated like frontline workers when it comes to getting access to vaccines.

“Teachers have middle-class salaries, are very often white, and they have college degrees,” he said. “Of course they should be treated better, but they are not among the most mistreated of workers.”

Should social justice take precedence over science?

According to CDC data, people of color are about three times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their white counterparts. However, elderly Americans — those over the age of 85 — are 630 times more likely to die than those aged 18-29.

As South Carolina and other states make decisions on vaccinations, the priority should be singularly focused on preventing the most deaths. That means going forth with vaccinating the oldest Americans. From there, if people of color are prioritized ahead of white Americans, it is because of the same factor -- increased risk of death. That is not social justice taking precedence over science.