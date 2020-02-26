Saturday to be first big test for voting system

Many voters will get their first experience with the state’s new voting system on Saturday when the Democratic Party’s presidential primary is held in South Carolina.
The state has moved away from the former touchscreen voting machines to a system that includes the benefits of touchscreen voting while also providing the assurance and security of a paper ballot. The new machines have been in use only since Oct. 1, 2019, so they’ll get their first big test on Saturday. Optimism is high that our state will not experience issues in the voting process.
Here’s how the new ExpressVote system works as explained by the S.C. Election Commission:
• After checking in at a polling place, a voter will be given a blank ballot and be directed to an ExpressVote machine.
• The voter inserts the ballot into the machine to begin making selections on a touchscreen.
• Making selections on the touchscreen is very similar to making selections on the old voting system.
• After making selections, the voter will do a final review then print his or her ballot.
• To cast the vote, the person will be directed to a ballot scanner.
• The voter will review the selections on the printed ballot and insert it into the scanner.
You have free articles remaining.
• The scanner tabulates the votes on the ballot and feeds the ballot into a locked ballot box.
• The paper ballots are then used to verify and audit election results.
The system offers these benefits:
• Prevents voters from overvoting (selecting more candidates than allowed).
• Prevents stray marks. Unintended marks on a paper ballot can cause overvotes or votes to be cast differently than intended.
• Prevents improper marks. Voters do not always mark paper ballots by filling in the oval as instructed.
• Reminds voters if they have undervoted (missed an office or voted for fewer candidates than allowed).
The transition to ExpressVote should be an easy one come Saturday. South Carolinians have been voting on touchscreens for the past 15 years. Voting on ExpressVote will offer a familiar experience with the added assurance of verifying votes by paper ballot.
Of note, the primary is open to all registered voters in the state, whether they call themselves Democrats, Republicans or independents. And voting in the primary does not obligate a person to that party’s primary in June when both parties will hold primaries for state and local offices.