Saturday to be first big test for voting system

Many voters will get their first experience with the state’s new voting system on Saturday when the Democratic Party’s presidential primary is held in South Carolina.

The state has moved away from the former touchscreen voting machines to a system that includes the benefits of touchscreen voting while also providing the assurance and security of a paper ballot. The new machines have been in use only since Oct. 1, 2019, so they’ll get their first big test on Saturday. Optimism is high that our state will not experience issues in the voting process.

Here’s how the new ExpressVote system works as explained by the S.C. Election Commission:

• After checking in at a polling place, a voter will be given a blank ballot and be directed to an ExpressVote machine.

• The voter inserts the ballot into the machine to begin making selections on a touchscreen.

• Making selections on the touchscreen is very similar to making selections on the old voting system.

• After making selections, the voter will do a final review then print his or her ballot.

• To cast the vote, the person will be directed to a ballot scanner.