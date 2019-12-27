At Thanksgiving, we wrote of the tradition of hunting and fishing that is integral to the season. Sadly, the holiday produced a tragedy, with a local young person losing his life in a hunting accident.
Though tragic to the core, hunting deaths have to be put in perspective.
According to the International Hunter Education Association, in an average year, fewer than 1,000 people in the United States and Canada are accidentally shot by hunters, and of these, fewer than 75 are fatalities. In many cases, the fatalities are self-inflicted by hunters who trip, fall or have other accidents that cause them to shoot themselves with their own weapons. Most of the other fatalities come in hunting parties, where one hunter shoots another accidentally.
Hunting proponents point out that the chances of a death due to a firearm accident of any kind are roughly the same as a death from falling out of a bed, chair or another piece of furniture — about 1 in 4,888.
Overall accidental death statistics from the National Safety Council provide further context. Of all accidental deaths:
• 1 out of every 114 is a motor vehicle crash
• 1 out of every 370 is an intentional assault by a firearm
• 1 out of 1,188 is an accidental drowning
• 1 out of every 6,905 is an accidental firearms discharge
• 1 out of every 161,856 is due to a lightning strike
Still, no accidental death should be deemed acceptable. And hunting calls for vigorous attention to safety practices.
Some reminders are in order:
• Be sure your firearm is unloaded when you are transporting it in your vehicle or while walking to your stand. Keep the safety on for extra measure.
• Leave the gun safety on until you are ready to shoot. (If you should drop your gun, the safety will offer some protection.)
• It is wise to wear a visible hat, coat or vest of international-orange color while hunts for deer are in progress. Even wildlife photographers and other nature enthusiasts should use common sense and elect to wear a hat, coat or vest in hunter orange.
• Don’t shoot in the direction of rustling bushes or rattling leaves. Shoot only when you actually see a deer within range. Be sure of your target.
• When hunting with a club or group, stay on your stand until a previously agreed upon time. Don’t lose patience and wander around – you may be mistaken for a deer.
• Remember, rifle bullets, buck shot and arrows travel a long distance through a field or in the forest. So, you need to know the territory and know if there are homes, schools or businesses that could possibly be struck by ammunition that misses its intended target.
This holiday season, the outdoors again will be a popular place for many locals. Hunting, in particular, will be on the to-do list with the nation's longest deer season counting down to a New Year's Day conclusion.
Enjoy the outdoors experience and make it a safe one.
