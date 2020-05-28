S.C. voters need to know June rules

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The rules for voting in the June primaries and runoffs finally may be set.

A federal judge’s ruling on Memorial Day has effectively ended a key point of disagreement lingering after the General Assembly approved all voters in the state being able to cast absentee ballots in June.

U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs ruled that voters will not have to meet the requirement of having the envelope in which they mail in absentee ballots signed by a witness. The requirement was being challenged by the S.C. Democratic Party and others.

In ruling against the S.C. Election Commission and Gov. Henry McMaster, the judge cited the difficulty of a voter having a witness sign while abiding by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advice on social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

An absentee voter infected with the virus would “risk exposing the witness and whoever comes in contact with the witness to the virus,” the judge stated, noting that maintaining the witness requirement would not be in the best interest of the public.